BOSTON (WHDH) - The father of a man allegedly beaten by four teenagers in Boston over the weekend said he wanted to see the youths charged in the assault punished. Three 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old from Allston and South Boston have been charged with attacking Adam Neufell outside South Station Friday, sending him to the hospital with a broken nose and concussion among other injuries. The Worcester-based band Young Other, which Neufell drums for, said they had to cancel a tour because of his injuries.

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO