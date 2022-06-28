Special Weather Statement issued for Alger by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alger; Schoolcraft The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Schoolcraft County in east central Upper Michigan Northeastern Alger County in north central Upper Michigan * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 158 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chapel Lake, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore around 200PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Grand Sable Dunes. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

ALGER COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO