Baker Mayfield is in an interesting position. He's still a member of the Cleveland Browns, but the team made the trade for Deshaun Watson and signed him to a $230 guaranteed contract. Currently, Watson is dealing with multiple lawsuits about sexual misconduct allegations and could be suspended for the entire year, leaving the Browns with limited options at quarterback. Could this mean Mayfield will be back with the Browns or is he ready to move on?

