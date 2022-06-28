EPA PUBLIC NOTICE: Halby Chemical Co. Superfund review
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is reviewing the cleanup that was conducted at the Halby Chemical Co. Superfund Site located in New Castle County, Delaware. EPA conducts Five-Year Reviews to ensure that cleanups continue to protect public health and the environment.
EPA conducted the previous Five-Year Review in 2017 and concluded that the remedy was working as designed and was protective in the short-term. EPA will make the findings from this Five-Year Review available in September 2022.
EPA REVIEWS CLEANUP
HALBY CHEMICAL CO. SUPERFUND SITE
To access site information, including the Five-Year Review, visit: www.epa.gov/ superfund/halby
For questions or to provide site-related information for the review, contact:
Akudo Ejelonu, EPA Community Involvement Coordinator 215-814-5535 or ejelonu.akudo@epa.gov
This is a paid advertisement.
Comments / 0