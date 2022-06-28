ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPA PUBLIC NOTICE: Halby Chemical Co. Superfund review

By Staff Writer
 1 day ago
The EPA will conduct a 5-year review of the Halby Chemical Co. Superfund Site.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is reviewing the cleanup that was conducted at the Halby Chemical Co. Superfund Site located in New Castle County, Delaware. EPA conducts Five-Year Reviews to ensure that cleanups continue to protect public health and the environment.

EPA conducted the previous Five-Year Review in 2017 and concluded that the remedy was working as designed and was protective in the short-term. EPA will make the findings from this Five-Year Review available in September 2022.

EPA REVIEWS CLEANUP

HALBY CHEMICAL CO. SUPERFUND SITE

To access site information, including the Five-Year Review, visit: www.epa.gov/ superfund/halby

For questions or to provide site-related information for the review, contact:

Akudo Ejelonu, EPA Community Involvement Coordinator 215-814-5535 or ejelonu.akudo@epa.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superfund#Public Notice#Public Health#The Halby Chemical Co#Halby Chemical Co
