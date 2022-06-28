Clifton Powell opens up about his son’s relationship with Sasha Obama

The love life of President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama ’s daughters is making headlines again, and this time is after the recent comments made by Clifton Powell . The actor appeared on the Dear Fathers podcast and shared his thoughts on his son’s relationship with former First Daughter Sasha Obama .

“That’s amazing, ‘cause you know that they’ve been going out for about a year, and it just hit the press, right?” said Powell. “So, it has helped me talk to Chris about how to handle Sasha Obama because we love the Obamas, but Mr. Obama has a daughter that’s dating my son, and I have an opportunity and a responsibility, to make my son responsible, gentle, kind, loving, and supportive. The things that I did not get taught.”

According to Powell, he makes sure his son is a gentleman and that everything he does never hurts Sasha. “So, I text him all the time, and I say, ‘Treat Sasha like you would want somebody to treat your daughter.”

Although Powell confirmed how long they have been dating, Sasha and Clifton Jr. were reportedly dating in April 2022, after the two were photographed together. According to the Daily Mail , the two met and started dating shortly after Sasha moved to the University of Southern California, where she transferred last Fall.

Clifton was a student of the University of California on a basketball scholarship, later dropping out due to wanting to pursue his career in film. He is currently directing commercials and working on his career as a director.

Michelle Obama has often discussed her daughters with people tracking their growth and lives as they were raised in the spotlight. In an appearance on the defunct Ellen DeGeneres Show , Michelle talked about how much things had changed over the years. “They loved the Jonas Brothers,” she said. “Now they’re bringing grown men home. Before, it was just pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives and all that stuff.”