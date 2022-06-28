ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As California’s Mandatory Responsible Beverage Service Certification Deadline Looms, San Francisco Wine School Offers ABC Accredited Live Training

By christopher-simmons
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAll alcoholic beverage servers and managers are required to certify for responsible beverage service by August 31, 2022, per the state’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The State of California has issued a new mandate for Responsible Beverage Service (RBS) certification,...

CAL FIRE urges safety as the Fourth of July holiday approaches

On Tuesday, June 28th “Safe and Sane” Fireworks went on sale in many communities across California, but CAL FIRE is reminding everyone to do their part to have a safe holiday and help prevent fires and injuries caused by fireworks. With the 4th of July holiday around the corner, state fire officials are stressing the dangers and consequences of using illegal fireworks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WalletHub study: California is among 2022’s 15 most independent states

With Independence Day right around the corner and Americans feeling a lot more “independent” from the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Most Independent States, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary. This study follows WalletHub’s reports on the Best Places for 4th of July Celebrations and Most Patriotic States.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Orange County, CA Registrar of Voters certifies California statewide direct primary election results

Registrar of Voters Bob Page certified the official Orange County results of the June 7, 2022 California Statewide Direct Primary Election. Total voter turnout for the election was 35 percent. Of those Orange County voters that cast a ballot, 88.6 percent cast a vote-by-mail ballot and 11.4 percent cast an in-person ballot at one of 181 Vote Centers throughout the county. The ballots cast for this Statewide Direct Primary (636,497) was 0.2% higher than the 2018 Statewide Direct Primary Election (635,224) and 87% higher than the 2014 Statewide Direct Primary Election (340,187).
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CalSavers employer compliance deadline Thursday, employers must act to avoid penalties

State Treasurer Fiona Ma urges employers to register for the CalSavers Retirement Savings Program by the compliance deadline Thursday, June 30, 2022, if they do not sponsor a qualified retirement plan and have five or more employees. These employers are legally required to join and will be subject to penalties for noncompliance. CalSavers is easy to facilitate, there are no employer fees, and no employer contributions are allowed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Guest Editorial: Inflation is hurting California families

Everyday we watch prices rise on basic necessities, like food and electricity, without placing the blame on Democrats’ excessive spending policies. Over the last year, their total control of government has resulted in a disastrous spending spree, as they pass trillion dollar bills that have flooded our economy with money and driven up inflation. As inflation continues to rise, Democrats keep pushing for more spending that will only make inflation worse. It is questionable whether the party in power took any economics classes in school.
CALIFORNIA STATE
June 28, 2022

After a prolonged see-saw battle challenging its hastily terminated lease by the City of Orange, Mary’s Kitchen, the last walkup center for hundreds of the county’s street homeless, was forced to close its gates on June 10 ceasing its almost 30-year run of service to the most desperate of the.
ENVIRONMENT

