As California’s Mandatory Responsible Beverage Service Certification Deadline Looms, San Francisco Wine School Offers ABC Accredited Live Training

Everyday we watch prices rise on basic necessities, like food and electricity, without placing the blame on Democrats’ excessive spending policies. Over the last year, their total control of government has resulted in a disastrous spending spree, as they pass trillion dollar bills that have flooded our economy with money and driven up inflation. As inflation continues to rise, Democrats keep pushing for more spending that will only make inflation worse. It is questionable whether the party in power took any economics classes in school.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO