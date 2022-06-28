As California’s Mandatory Responsible Beverage Service Certification Deadline Looms, San Francisco Wine School Offers ABC Accredited Live Training
All alcoholic beverage servers and managers are required to certify for responsible beverage service by August 31, 2022, per the state’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The State of California has issued a new mandate for Responsible Beverage Service (RBS) certification,...localocnews.com
Comments / 0