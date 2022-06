For Rebekah Harriman, it came down to this: Life is too short. It’s too short to deal with intransigent ideologies and systemic dismantling of hard-fought gains. It’s too short to give up 25 hours a week in a volunteer position in which you don’t feel valued. When she resigned from Newtown’s Board of Education earlier this month, it was only after much discussion with friends and family.

NEWTOWN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO