A man was arrested after Virginia officers say he shot at three teenagers who mistakenly drove into his driveway. Deputies in Spotsylvania say the three siblings, ages 17, 16 and 15, were uninjured in the June 18 incident. The 17-year-old drove himself and his siblings down 49-year-old Brent David Alford’s driveway around 9:45 p.m. when they got lost, the sheriff’s office said in a June 28 news release.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO