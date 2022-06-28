ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red, White and You Blood Drive - June 30 & July 1

 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HXqDf_0gOkoEZB00

Tulsa, OK — FOX23, 102.3 KRMG, and the American Red Cross invite you to roll up your sleeve and help save lives at the annual Red, White and You Blood Drive. When you give an hour of your time to donate blood, you can help save more than one life.

WHAT: The American Red Cross annual Red, White and You Blood Drive. Donating blood is a simple process and only takes about an hour from start to finish, but the actual donation itself only takes about 8-10 minutes.

WHEN: Thursday, June 30th and Friday, July 1st. Schedule your appointment today by phone (1-800 RED CROSS) or online at RedCrossBlood.org. Use the sponsor code: RWYOK when registering.

WHERE: American Red Cross Tulsa Blood Donation Center, just west of Highway 169 on 11th St. or the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel & Convention Center, located just east of Highway 169 and north of 71st St.

GIFTS: All blood donors will receive an exclusive Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last.

To help reduce fear and prepare for a successful blood donation experience, here are six helpful tips to know before rolling up a sleeve:

  • You don’t need to know your blood type. According to a survey conducted last year on behalf of the Red Cross, 53 percent of people believe they need to know their blood type to donate blood — this is simply untrue.
  • Hydrate – drink an extra 16 oz of liquid before and after donating.
  • Enjoy a healthy meal rich in iron and vitamin C before donating – avoid foods high in fat just prior to donation.
  • Wear comfortable clothing with sleeves that can be raised above the elbow.
  • Complete a RapidPass on the day of donation, prior to arriving, to save time.
  • Remember to bring an ID.

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Tulsa nonprofit, This Machine, is bringing its bike share services in Broken Arrow’s Rose District on July 1. The Broken Arrow satellite bike share is fully integrated with its THIS MACHINE App, which will seamlessly connect residents and visitors with bike share in both Broken Arrow and Tulsa communities.
TULSA, Okla. — Jill Donovan, founder and president of Tulsa-based Rustic Cuff, announced Monday she will remain president of the company but has hired a new CEO to run her jewelry business. “We’re celebrating our tenth year by continuing to expand out product line and, even more importantly, investing...
OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso police said a toddler was hit by a car Monday night and is in critical condition. Police said around 9 p.m. a child was hit by a white car in the outside lane of westbound 86th Street North at North Ash Street in Owasso. Medics took the child to a hospital in critical condition.
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa eight-year-old girl is still in a coma after she was hit by a car while riding her bike last week. Rosalee Newkirk is still in a coma. Her grandma, Michelle McGee says, “Monday night, they said she was so critical that they wouldn’t even let her momma see her until after they got her stable. And then her momma called me. She was frantic. She was scared to death; she didn’t know if her daughter was going to make it or live.”
