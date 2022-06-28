Red, White and You Blood Drive - June 30 & July 1

Tulsa, OK — FOX23, 102.3 KRMG, and the American Red Cross invite you to roll up your sleeve and help save lives at the annual Red, White and You Blood Drive. When you give an hour of your time to donate blood, you can help save more than one life.

WHAT: The American Red Cross annual Red, White and You Blood Drive. Donating blood is a simple process and only takes about an hour from start to finish, but the actual donation itself only takes about 8-10 minutes.

WHEN: Thursday, June 30th and Friday, July 1st. Schedule your appointment today by phone (1-800 RED CROSS) or online at RedCrossBlood.org. Use the sponsor code: RWYOK when registering.

WHERE: American Red Cross Tulsa Blood Donation Center, just west of Highway 169 on 11th St. or the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel & Convention Center, located just east of Highway 169 and north of 71st St.

GIFTS: All blood donors will receive an exclusive Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last.

To help reduce fear and prepare for a successful blood donation experience, here are six helpful tips to know before rolling up a sleeve:

You don’t need to know your blood type. According to a survey conducted last year on behalf of the Red Cross, 53 percent of people believe they need to know their blood type to donate blood — this is simply untrue.

Hydrate – drink an extra 16 oz of liquid before and after donating.

Enjoy a healthy meal rich in iron and vitamin C before donating – avoid foods high in fat just prior to donation.

Wear comfortable clothing with sleeves that can be raised above the elbow.

Complete a RapidPass on the day of donation, prior to arriving, to save time.

Remember to bring an ID.

©2022 Cox Media Group