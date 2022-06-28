ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small NASA satellite launches on big mission to orbit the Moon

By Miriam Kramer
Axios
Axios
 1 day ago

A tiny spacecraft designed to help prove NASA's plans to create a sustainable presence on the Moon launched on its mission Tuesday. Why it matters: NASA hopes to send people back to the Moon as part of its Artemis program by 2025. Driving the news: The...

ohmymag.co.uk

NASA’s Mars rover has found ‘something unexpected’

The latest rover to roam around the Red Planet is Perseverance. It has been on Mars since February 18, 2021, and has collected plenty of data already. NASA posted a tweet with Perseverance’s latest find, the best part is they wrote it as if it was the rover tweeting.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa Mars rover spots ‘unexpected’ piece of spacecraft on red planet

Nasa’s Mars rover has spotted an unexpected piece of spacecraft on the surface of the red planet.The Perseverance lander spotted “something unexpected”, it said: what seems to be a piece of metal that was tucked between Martian rocks.The Nasa team that controls the lander believes it is a piece of thermal blanket that probably dropped off Perseverance during its landing on the surface.It was probably part of the descent stage, Nasa said – the “rocket-powered jet pack” that lowered the rover down onto the planet when it arrived last year.Nasa does not know how the blanket would have made it...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Spots Mystery Rocket Impact Site on Moon

Astronomers discovered a rocket body heading toward a lunar collision late last year. Impact occurred on March 4, 2022, with NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) later spotting the resulting crater. Surprisingly the crater is actually two craters, an eastern crater (18-meter diameter, about 19.5 yards) superimposed on a western crater (16-meter diameter, about 17.5 yards).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa video captures helicopter flying on Mars marking milestone for Red Planet exploration

Nasa has shared imagery of a recent flight over Mars in which their rotorcraft flew farther and faster than ever before.The Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s black-and-white navigation camera provided video of its 25th flight, which took place on 18 April.Covering a distance of 2,310 feet (704 meters) at a speed of 12 mph (5.5 meters per second), it was the Red Planet rotorcraft’s longest and fastest flight to date.It first flies over a group of sand ripples and rock fields, before a relatively flat and featureless terrain appears below, providing a good landing spot.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Meet Yamination: the Birmingham-based animation studio making it big in HollywoodPortraits of the Queen projected onto Stonehenge for platinum jubilee celebrationsCrying baby sloth reunited with mother by rescuers in Costa Rica
ASTRONOMY
Complex

NASA Says Rocket of Unknown Origin Left Double Crater on Moon

NASA has shared images showing what it describes as a “double crater” left on the Moon’s surface by a rocket of unknown origin. In a statement shared last week, the agency noted that astronomers first spotted a “rocket body” in late 2021 that was set for a lunar collision. That collision has been determined to have occurred in March, with the aforementioned double crater later being captured by way of NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which is operated by the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

NASA Tools Up To Explain This Decades-Old Moon Dome Mystery

In 2017, almost five decades after the last manned mission to the moon as part of Apollo 17, NASA announced the launch of its Artemis program. The goal of this program was multi-pronged. In the short term, it aimed to reinvigorate the U.S. Space program by resuming manned missions to the moon. In the long run, the Artemis program would enable further exploration of the moon for scientific purposes, thereby forming the basis of establishing a long-term sustainable human presence on the lunar surface.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

NASA’s Perseverance rover has a strange and unexpected travel companion

NASA’s Perseverance rover is on one of the most critical missions the space agency has ever had on the Red Planet. Tasked with finding evidence of ancient life in a part of the planet believed to be an ancient river delta, the rover has discovered a number of intriguing things. Now, though, it also seems to have picked up an unexpected traveling companion. Perseverance has a pet rock.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

NASA's Dream Chaser space plane could touch down in New Mexico's Spaceport America

NASA's Dream Chaser space plane may have scored another landing site for its future flights to space and back, according to a recent press release from Sierra Space. The spaceship manufacturer signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Spaceport America on Tuesday, which means the Dream Chaser could make landings at the New Mexico facility, once it completes its orbital trips.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

SpaceX want to launch Starship to orbit next month, but it may need a little more time

SpaceX's Starship is close to liftoff. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the company aims to get its fully reusable Starship launch vehicle into orbit for the first time next month. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) concluded its environmental review last week — following a string of delays — clearing the way for Starship to launch from SpaceX's Texas launch site.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

NASA mission discovers 2 Earth-like exoplanets

June 16 (UPI) -- NASA announced Wednesday it discovered two rocky exoplanets similar to Earth orbiting a dwarf star near our solar system but are believed to both be too hot to sustain life as we know it. The space agency's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite mission, or TESS, said the...
ASTRONOMY
Reuters

Chinese spacecraft acquires images of entire planet of Mars

BEIJING, June 29 (Reuters) - An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft has acquired imagery data covering all of Mars, including visuals of its south pole, after circling the planet more than 1,300 times since early last year, state media reported on Wednesday. China's Tianwen-1 successfully reached the Red Planet in February 2021...
ASTRONOMY
