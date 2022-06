Are you an architect, designer or just a regular person who has always wanted to create eccentric spaces, but never had the resources to build them? Maybe this is your chance to make it happen. The rental platform Airbnb is seeking ideas from existing and aspiring professionals from around the globe. Airbnb is offering US$10 million that will help finance 100 of the craziest ideas, giving 100 people an opportunity to turn them into actual Airbnb OMG! Category listings, which are Airbnb’s collection of the most unique homes.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO