Los Angeles, CA

L.A. Resident Advances in The World’s Largest Speech Contest – Harriet Kamakil Brown will represent Toastmasters District 52

By christopher-simmons
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Toastmaster Harriet Kamakil Brown, of Los Angeles, California, rose among more than 70 local contestants to win the district-level competition of the Toastmasters International Speech Contest, Toastmasters District 52 announced today. Kamakil Brown advances to the region quarterfinal round of the contest, competing for one...

Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, June 29, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Tonight:. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Cypress City Council Censures Councilwoman Frances Marquez

Cypress city council members censured their colleague, Councilwoman Frances Marquez, this week for allegedly violating the state’s public records act, a couple of city policies and codes, as well as for disclosing closed session information. The council voted 4-1 at their meeting Monday night to formally reprimand Marquez, who...
CYPRESS, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Glendale, CA
Glendale, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Summer of Golf: Shorecliffs Golf Club Nears New Era

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange County, CA Registrar of Voters certifies California statewide direct primary election results

Registrar of Voters Bob Page certified the official Orange County results of the June 7, 2022 California Statewide Direct Primary Election. Total voter turnout for the election was 35 percent. Of those Orange County voters that cast a ballot, 88.6 percent cast a vote-by-mail ballot and 11.4 percent cast an in-person ballot at one of 181 Vote Centers throughout the county. The ballots cast for this Statewide Direct Primary (636,497) was 0.2% higher than the 2018 Statewide Direct Primary Election (635,224) and 87% higher than the 2014 Statewide Direct Primary Election (340,187).
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
WomenShelter of Long Beach welcomes New Executive Director Kathy McCarrell

The WomenShelter of Long Beach (WSLB) Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Kathy McCarrell will be taking the role of Executive Director on July 1, 2022. McCarrell will lead the WomenShelter of Long Beach as it begins a new era, celebrating its 45th anniversary year. WSLB serves over 6,000 women, men, youth, and children in the greater Long Beach area annually.
LONG BEACH, CA
Pacific Wine & Food Classic Returns to Newport Dunes Resort Oct. 1

After being cancelled for two years due to the pandemic, the Pacific Wine & Food Classic returns to Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort on Saturday, Oct. 1. This is an exclusive, boutique-style event featuring culinary experiences from top local chefs along with top notch wines and cocktails. “We are elated to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Stolen Olympic Gold Medal Located

ANAHEIM, Calif. (June 29, 2022,) – The 2020 Olympic Gold Medal belonging to Jordyn Poulter, which was stolen on May 25, 2022, has been located. On May 25, 2022, the Anaheim Police Department Communications Center received a call of a vehicle burglary involving the theft of an Olympic Gold Medal. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim, Jordyn Poulter, the starting setter for the 2020 US Women’s Olympic Volleyball Team who notified officers of the loss of the medal.
ANAHEIM, CA
Cypress Chamber of Commerce to host George Brumis, a cash flow consultant, at the July Networking Breakfast on July 12th

The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will host George Brumis, a cash flow consultant with strategies to help businesses keep more of your hard-earned money, as our guest speaker at our July Networking Breakfast. Our breakfast event will be held Tuesday, July 12th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. An award-winning advertising copywriter by trade, and business development/pitch specialist, George Brumis has turned his focus in recent years to government programs and business strategies that are available to business owners to increase cash flow and decrease taxes.
CYPRESS, CA
Hernandez, Luvluv team for victory in Sunday feature

Fresh off a riding title at the recently-concluded Santa Anita season, jockey Juan Hernandez is undefeated through two days of the Los Angeles County Fair meet at Los Alamitos. Hernandez, who went 1-for-1 Saturday with a victory aboard favored Desmond Doss in the $100,000 Bertrando Stakes, scored with his lone...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach Receives Awards for Stroke Care

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach has received the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke GOLD PLUS Quality Achievement Awards for its hospitals in Newport Beach and Irvine. The comprehensive Stroke Program of the Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute coordinates stroke care at both Hoag hospitals, each of which also received Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite designation.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Demonstrators in Support of Roe V. Wade Gather in San Clemente

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
CalOptima approves $64 million in added provider support

This past week, CalOptima’s Board of Directors approved a Fiscal Year 2022–23 budget that amplifies financial support for Orange County’s provider community in a variety of ways. Effective July 1, hospitals, health networks and providers will receive extended supplemental funding for COVID-19 expenses, totaling $58.2 million for the year. Further, the agency is continuing to protect providers from $6 million in Medicare cuts, maintaining maximum reimbursement in programs serving seniors. Finally, CalOptima allocated $45.2 million for digital transformation efforts designed to streamline and improve interactions with the provider community.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
South Coast Repertory announces 2022-23 season

South Coast Repertory (Artistic Director David Ivers and Managing Director Paula Tomei) announced today its 2022-23 season, which centers around a bold rotating repertory of two plays written 80 years apart with common themes—one an American classic, the other a contemporary hit—one world premiere musical, one world premiere drama, a play with music featuring the hits of Nina Simone and a new take on a children’s classic.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

