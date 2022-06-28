ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

Police investigate possible murder-suicide in West Memphis

 1 day ago
West Memphis Police

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The West Memphis Police Department is investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman as a possible murder-suicide.

On June 27 at 12:33 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of Madison Avenue.

Police said officers found two gunshot victims, a man and a woman, inside a home.

Medical personnel pronounced both people deceased at the scene.

Police said it is still early in the investigation, but the evidence leads detectives to believe a murder-suicide took place.

Detectives continue their investigation to get all the facts of the case, police said.

West Memphis PD said they could not release further information at this time.

