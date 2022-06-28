Scherzer rehab start pushed to Wednesday

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Max Scherzer’s rehab start with Binghamton has been pushed from tonight until tomorrow night. The Rumble Ponies will still be on the road against the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford, Connecticut.

With Scherzer now making his start on Wednesday, the watch party at Mirabito Stadium scheduled for tonight has also been pushed to tomorrow.

The Rumble Ponies Organization did not give a reason as to why the start was pushed back.

