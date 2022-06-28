ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scherzer rehab start pushed to Wednesday

By Pat Giblin
BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Max Scherzer’s rehab start with Binghamton has been pushed from tonight until tomorrow night. The Rumble Ponies will still be on the road against the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford, Connecticut.

With Scherzer now making his start on Wednesday, the watch party at Mirabito Stadium scheduled for tonight has also been pushed to tomorrow.

The Rumble Ponies Organization did not give a reason as to why the start was pushed back.

Endicott karate instructor facing attempted murder charges

ENDICOTT, NY – An Endicott karate instructor who was convicted of raping a teenage girl 11 years ago is now facing attempted murder charges. David Rexer is accused of conspiring with another person to set fire to an occupied home in the village. The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force made the arrest following […]
Mets move Megill to 60-day IL, claim Robertson from Braves

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill will be out until at least mid-August after the team moved him to the 60-day injured list Monday. The 26-year-old right-hander was put on the 15-day IL on June 17 because of a strained right shoulder, joining aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. The Mets said at the time Megill would not throw for four weeks.
New York resident wins $1K a week for life

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that one second-prize ticket was sold for the June 25 CASH4LIFE drawing. According to the NY Lottery, the ticket was sold at 4th Ave Snack Plus located at 73 South Fourth Avenue in Mount Vernon. The ticket was worth a guaranteed $1,000 a week for […]
Sophia Resciniti wins NYS Assembly primary

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Republicans living in Greater Binghamton’s urban core were asked to pick their candidate to face 9 term Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo in the fall. City Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti won the race easily over former Deputy Regional Director at Empire State Development Robin Alpaugh. The unofficial final vote count was Resciniti: 2,703, Alpaugh: […]
Pocono Pride Soft Ball Team Places First At Keystone Summer Sizzler

After five wins and a tie, the Pocono Pride 14u Black team came in first at the Keystone Summer Sizzler tournament in Scranton this past weekend. Saturday, softball leagues from across NEPA gathered in Scranton to compete in the Keystone Summer Sizzler tournament. The Pocono Pride 14u Black team played four games on Saturday, where they won three and tied another. They went on to compete in two more games on Sunday, where they won the tournament, 10 - 3, in a rematch against the Abington Wildcats, whom they had also beaten earlier in the tournament.
NY caretaker charged with identity theft

SOMERS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Hyde Park has been accused of stealing from her care recipient. According to New York State Police, troopers in Somers partnered with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office after receiving a tip from a financial institution. Together they determined that 35-year-old Brandy M. Lee impersonated and stole from […]
