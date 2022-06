All aboard for Rocky Railway! This year’s theme for vacation Bible school at Lutheran Church in the Foothills is sure to excite any train-loving kid. After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, the church is getting ready for the return of its week-long VBS. It all begins Monday, June 27 at 8:45 a.m. for children ages 4 to 12. There is still time to register by visiting the church’s website, lcifoothills.org. The cost is $35 for one child, $25 each for two or more. Families can also register in person the day the program begins.

LA CRESCENTA-MONTROSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO