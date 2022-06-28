NEWS FROM SACRAMENTO

In addition to good food and the weekly Harvest Market, locals are invited on Sunday to enjoy the Annual Old Town Montrose Car Show. Those ready for some cool cars and sweet rides this fourth of July weekend – not to mention good food and some local shopping – are invited on Sunday to the 20th Annual Old Town Montrose Car Show. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be 300 vehicles ranging from classics, exotics, custom hot rods, and even antiques, on display along the 2200, 2300, and 2400 blocks of Honolulu Avenue. There will also be motorcycles to check out in the parking lot at 2351 Honolulu Ave. Several car clubs are taking part in the event, including the Early Rodders, Road Kings, Morgan Plus 4 Club of Southern California, Clasico Americano and Oddsquad Car Club to name a few.

LA CRESCENTA-MONTROSE, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO