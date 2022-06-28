NEWS FROM SACRAMENTO

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleCalifornia’s State Budget – Investing in our Future. Earlier this week, the California Legislature passed our 2022-23 state budget, setting a sustainable course that invests in California and takes steps to protect our resources from future economic downturns. I’m proud that this is a budget that reflects our values with historic...

Volunteers Water, Prune, Fertilize and Mulch Tujunga Trees Along Foothill Boulevard

Anyone who has recently traveled along Foothill Boulevard in Sunland-Tujunga may notice the trees planted along the sidewalk are looking a bit healthier. There’s less overgrowth and many are surrounded by fresh mulch, which helps to preserve moisture from the air. This result is due to a teamwork effort initiated by longtime environmentalist and Sunland resident Pat Kramer and co-sponsored by the Crescenta Valley Group of the Sierra Club, DIY Home Center and the Sunland-Tujunga Neighborhood Council’s Safe Traffic & Transportation and Beautification committees.
SUNLAND-TUJUNGA, CA
Susan L. Kilpatrick

Susan Lynn Kilpatrick died June 24 with her family at her bedside after a brief, but valiant, struggle against illness. Sue was born to Robert and Alice Collier in Glendale on Dec 30, 1955. The family moved to La Crescenta where Sue had a wonderful childhood growing up with her three sisters. At age 13, though, Sue unexpectedly became paraplegic requiring her to use a wheelchair for the rest of her life. Although many would find their lives totally upended, she made a conscious choice that this would not stand in her way.
GLENDALE, CA
Old Town Montrose Hosts Annual Car Show

In addition to good food and the weekly Harvest Market, locals are invited on Sunday to enjoy the Annual Old Town Montrose Car Show. Those ready for some cool cars and sweet rides this fourth of July weekend – not to mention good food and some local shopping – are invited on Sunday to the 20th Annual Old Town Montrose Car Show. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be 300 vehicles ranging from classics, exotics, custom hot rods, and even antiques, on display along the 2200, 2300, and 2400 blocks of Honolulu Avenue. There will also be motorcycles to check out in the parking lot at 2351 Honolulu Ave. Several car clubs are taking part in the event, including the Early Rodders, Road Kings, Morgan Plus 4 Club of Southern California, Clasico Americano and Oddsquad Car Club to name a few.
LA CRESCENTA-MONTROSE, CA

