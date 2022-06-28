ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Alabama native among TIME’s 100 most influential people

By Hannah Jones
CBS 42
CBS 42
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WBOud_0gOkmNa800

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – It’s an honor only 100 people get every year, a spot on TIME’s most influential people list. This year, a scientist from Huntsville earned that honor because of her work on the Human Genome Project.

Karen Miga, a graduate of Buckhorn High School, said her teachers and experiences throughout high school in the Rocket City shaped her into the researcher and scientist she is today.

Homewood police officer injured during pursuit that ended in Bessemer

After high school, Miga got her bachelor’s of science degree at The University of Tennessee before heading to Cleveland and getting a master’s degree in genetics at Case Western University. Afterward, she headed to Duke University and obtained her doctorate in evolutionary genetics.

Now, Miga is an assistant professor at The University of California, Santa Cruz teaching biomolecular engineering. But, TIME is recognizing her for her work on the Human Genome Project.

The human genome was first mapped in 2001, but according to scientists, it was not entirely accurate nor complete. So, Miga helped lead a team of international scientists, known as the Telomere-to-Telomere Consortium, or T2T, to complete the first gapless sequence of the human genome.

“I started my career when the human genome was first announced and it was clear to me at the time there were large and persistent gaps that the rest world, except for some in the scientific community, were largely ignoring,” Miga said.

Teen shot in face while leaving her own birthday party, family says

So, before she became a co-founder of the T2T consortium Miga was already building a career studying the human genome sequence gaps. Through her studies, she knew there was a lot more to explore.

“When I finally reached a point where I knew technology could close some of these regions, that’s when I was able to team up with Adam Phillipe who is the other co-founder and is involved with the computational putting together really difficult parts of the genome,” she explained. “So, it’s this balanced expertise of knowing about these sequences, studying them, then the computational process.”

Miga credits a lot of her excitement for science with growing up in the Rocket City.

“Huntsville has always been this champion for research,” she said. “There’s always been a tremendous amount of PhDs and folks who are rocket scientists around and there is an appreciation for science.”

Miga joins many influential names on the list including President Biden, newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, and singer Adele, among many others. She said TIME’s willingness to diversify who they consider “influential” is imperative for the science industry.

Man killed by working on his semi-truck in southeast Alabama

“I think they’ve been consistently putting science on the same platform with these important milestones met politically, as well as artists and folks who are making a difference with law in our legal system and Supreme Court Justices,” Miga explained.

She also believes the COVID-19 pandemic opened people’s eyes to the importance of science.

“We’ve all seen with the pandemic how important science is and what it means to have a vaccine and the health risks,” Miga shared. “Science is so important to every aspect of our life but we don’t get a lot of exposure to the scientists themselves.”

She hopes the upcoming elementary and high school students in the Rocket City take advantage of the research and opportunities around them.

“Most of us who are getting these awards started with a single step forward, with a question we were passionate about, building that type of momentum over time, it’ll pay off, and it’s never easy and never a direct path but the process of getting there is really an enriching thing,” Miga said.

Miga’s words to those with big dreams.

“Goals can sometimes seem daunting when you are young, but with continuous hard work, you can change the world.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southeastsun.com

Bill Baxley’s place in Alabama history

The 1970 governor’s race between George Wallace and Albert Brewer overshadowed every other political race in the state that year. However, one of Alabama’s legendary political figures burst on the scene in 1970 when Bill Baxley was elected Attorney General of Alabama. The attorney general’s race was below the radar screen of the titanic war waged by Brewer and Wallace.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Woman sues US Space & Rocket Center for age discrimination

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama woman has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, her former employer, claiming that the center discriminated against her based on her age. Kimberly Clay, a former retail sales manager at the center, filed the lawsuit in federal court Friday. Clay claims that supervisors […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Bessemer, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
California State
Huntsville, AL
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Cleveland, AL
sylacauganews.com

Two Sylacaugans competing for Miss Alabama 2022 this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The reigning Miss Sylacauga, Lacey Wood, as well as the 2019 and 2020 champion, Ibby Dickson, will vie for the title of Miss Alabama 2022 this weekend. The preliminary rounds for Miss Alabama start Wednesday, June 29, and go until Friday, July 1. The finals are scheduled to take place this Saturday, July 2, at 7:00 p.m.
SYLACAUGA, AL
CBS 42

Pregnancy resource centers preparing for uptick in those seeking services as clinics’ futures uncertain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama clinics that stopped performing abortions are now figuring out what the future holds for their patients and their own operations. The West Alabama Women’s center in Tuscaloosa has canceled about 100 abortion appointments scheduled for this week. “Some of them just showed up because they had to feel like they […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Rent continues to skyrocket around Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Odds are you are paying more to rent an apartment or home. Over the past two years, rent has skyrocketed. Nationwide, the price of rent has gone up 25% since 2020 according to Nick VinZant, a senior research analyst with QuoteWizard. “Even in the last 6...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
AL.com

Is the morning-after pill still legal in Alabama?

The overturn of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court allowed Alabama to begin enforcing a 2019 law that makes elective abortions illegal. But what about morning-after pills, like Plan B? Are they still legal in Alabama?. The short answer, according to state officials, is yes. Mike Lewis, a...
CBS 42

Alabama abortion fund will ‘temporarily pause’ services for safety, security reasons

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Yellowhammer Fund, a nonprofit abortion fund and reproductive justice organization in Alabama, has said it will “temporarily pause” services for safety and security reasons. “We have made the deeply difficult decision to temporarily pause our services for the safety and security of our clients, our supporters, and our staff,” the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke University#Time#The Human Genome Project#Buckhorn High School#Case Western University
alreporter.com

Gibson Vance installed as 147th president of the Alabama State Bar

Montgomery attorney Gibson Vance has begun his term as President of the Alabama State Bar. Vance, a principal at the Beasley Allen Law Firm, was installed at the Bar’s Annual Meeting on June 25, 2022. During his first speech as president, Vance explained his passion for serving the Bar and its members.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabama judge cited for remarks against governor, cursing

MOBILE, Ala. — An Alabama judge who belittled the governor over her age and gender and repeatedly cursed in court has been suspended from duty and could be removed from office. Records show Mobile County Circuit Judge James T. Patterson was placed on leave. The Judicial Inquiry Commission accused...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

Alabama COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations see significant increase

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Alabama are increasing significantly with new coronavirus cases doubling since the start of this month. Medical experts fear these COVID-19 cases and hospitalization can increase to even higher levels with the upcoming Fourth of July gatherings. New data from the Alabama Department of Public Health […]
ALABAMA STATE
kolomkobir.com

Meet the Alabama Angler on a Mission to Grow the World-Record Bluegill

Ask Sarah Parvin why she’s on a mission to grow the world’s biggest bluegill—and then catch it—and she’ll be happy to talk your ear off. The Alabama angler and self-dubbed “Slab Queen” says that bass have long been the stars of the freshwater fishing scene in the South, and these days, it seems like everyone with a private pond is trying to grow their own double-digit bigmouth . This puts warm water species like crappie, bream, and other panfish in the “child’s play” category—perfect for kids with cane poles, but trophy fishing for bluegill? Yeah, right.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy