Come on down! Or for some of us - living south of Saginaw - Come on up! The Price is Right is bringing its live show to the Dow Event Center in Saginaw. Staying home from school as a kid has meant getting the opportunity to watch The Price is Right on TV for generations of Americans - it was practically a requirement. The Price is Right Live brings the excitement of the iconic game show to an interactive stage show.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO