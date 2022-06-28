EU May Start Taxing NFTs and Crypto Mining

Skyrocketing gas prices are squeezing working Americans and feeding inflation. How did we get here? Here's everything you need to know:. Average gasoline prices hit an all-time high of $5.02 a gallon last week, up from $3.40 last December — a staggering hike of more than 40 percent. Why? The simple law of supply and demand. When the coronavirus shut down the world in the spring of 2020, global demand for oil plunged, to the point where the cost of a barrel briefly dipped below zero. U.S. oil companies, sitting on brimming tanks of crude they could not sell, slashed production in response. Then, as Americans returned to work and traveled in large numbers last year, demand snowballed — faster than oil producers had anticipated. "They were severely behind the curve," said oil-market analyst Patrick De Haan. In February 2020, domestic oil fields were producing nearly 13 million barrels of crude daily; this February, the output was 11.3 million barrels. That same month, Russia invaded Ukraine, and the global supply took another hit.

