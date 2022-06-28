ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

EU May Start Taxing NFTs and Crypto Mining

By Janelle Borg
nftevening.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegislators of the European Union (EU) are meeting this week to establish anti-money laundering rules and a new authorization regime for crypto providers. In addition, the EU is also debating whether EU law should regulate the NFT market across all states. The EU’s stance on Crypto and NFTs so...

nftevening.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Altria: Juul ban may ruin post-tobacco plans

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. The vaping company that "treated nicotine as a fashion accessory" may soon be snuffed out, said Lauren Etter in Bloomberg Businessweek. The Food & Drug Administration last week banned Juul, the popular electronic cigarette, from U.S. store shelves, potentially delivering "a death blow to an American company that just a few years ago had attained a $38 billion value and dominated more than 70 percent of the market." Juul broke onto the scene in 2015 as "the brainchild of two Stanford grads" who rewrote Big Tobacco's playbook. Through social media and sleek marketing, they hooked a new generation of kids on "atomized nicotine" delivered in a chrome shell — in 2019, "almost 30 percent of high school students reported using e-cigarettes, mostly Juul." However, "it wasn't the company's appeal to young people" that triggered its dismissal. The FDA blamed "insufficient and conflicting data" related to chemicals that could leach from Juul's pods. For now, a federal judge has stayed the order while Juul appeals.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Law#Mining Equipment#Mining Companies#Nft#Web3 Investment#Crypto Mining#The European Union#Eu#The Eu Commission#The European Parliament#The European Central Bank
The Week

Pain at the pump

Skyrocketing gas prices are squeezing working Americans and feeding inflation. How did we get here? Here's everything you need to know:. Average gasoline prices hit an all-time high of $5.02 a gallon last week, up from $3.40 last December — a staggering hike of more than 40 percent. Why? The simple law of supply and demand. When the coronavirus shut down the world in the spring of 2020, global demand for oil plunged, to the point where the cost of a barrel briefly dipped below zero. U.S. oil companies, sitting on brimming tanks of crude they could not sell, slashed production in response. Then, as Americans returned to work and traveled in large numbers last year, demand snowballed — faster than oil producers had anticipated. "They were severely behind the curve," said oil-market analyst Patrick De Haan. In February 2020, domestic oil fields were producing nearly 13 million barrels of crude daily; this February, the output was 11.3 million barrels. That same month, Russia invaded Ukraine, and the global supply took another hit.
TRAFFIC
nftevening.com

OpenSea Data Breach Means Every User’s Email Address Is At Risk

OpenSea users are checking their emails today and receiving news that they are victims of a data breach. Unfortunately, this is not the first time that the biggest NFT marketplace in the world has found itself having to relay a similar message to users. In January, OpenSea suffered a phishing...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy