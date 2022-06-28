ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Romeo Doubs could become Aaron Rodgers' quiet big-play threat

By Timothy Lindsey
 1 day ago
Green Bay Packers player Romeo Doubs (87) during organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

It's fitting that Packers rookie receiver Romeo Doubs is going to wear No. 87 for Green Bay — the number worn by Jordy Nelson, who was a big-play machine for the Green Bay Packers.

Doubs, who was selected in the fourth round of this year's NFL Draft, has a lot of big-play potential, especially in an offense with QB Aaron Rodgers at the wheel and head coach Matt LaFleur calling plays.

At Nevada, Doubs had a career mark of 14.8 yards per reception. He was a huge piece of the offense in Reno, ending his college career with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and 20 receiving touchdowns in his final two years. He also caught 225 passes in total over four years.

A great NFL comparison for Doubs is former Bears and Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery. Jeffery had a way of playing bigger than his defender, whether it was walling him off or just out-jumping him. Doubs, who is 6-2, has longer arms and bigger hands than most defenders, and his 4.4 speed is very underrated too.

During the week of OTAs, Doubs said that Rodgers "throws one of the most perfect balls ever." He is definitely right, and it certainly will make the rookie's job easier.

GM Brian Gutekunst has noted how tall and fast Doubs is and how productive he was in college. When the GM likes your abilities and your quarterback is tossing absolute dimes to you in practice, good things are sure to happen when the season starts.

Doubs will most likely be the No. 4 receiver on the depth chart. Expect him to catch around 40 to 50 passes in his rookie season, which could be very solid for a Green Bay team that has a host of unique pass-catchers, and he may get the chance to see more targets as the season wears on.

