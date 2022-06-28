New Chick-fil-A opens in Kernersville on Thursday

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Here’s some good news for Chick-fil-A fans in Kernersville: a new restaurant is opening this Thursday.

The new Chick-fil-A will open on 1331 Glenn Center Drive from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for dine-in and carry-out, and the drive-thru will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The restaurant is also hiring 130 full-time and part-time employees.

As usual, they will be closed on Sundays.

The Chick-fil-A Union Cross restaurant joins more than 30 other Chick-fil-As in the wider Winston-Salem market.

