LAWRENCE COUNTY – Are you interested in becoming a Lawrence County CASA Advocate? Then now is the time for you to look into signing up for the August 9th training. Sign up to be the voice for a child who is in the juvenile court system due to having been abused or neglected. Training dates and the application can be found at https://lccasa.com/events-news/ Applications must be in before July 22nd.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO