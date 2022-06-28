ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hunger Games Prequel Adds Six New Cast Members

Cover picture for the articleThe Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has announced some new cast members for the prequel. Deadline reports that Max Raphael, Zoe Renee, Ayomide Adegun, Kaitlyn Akinpelumi, Sofia Sanchez and Amélie Hoeferle are ready to join the fray. So many people have been added to the mix for this...

