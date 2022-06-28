Nick Nemeroff, Canadian Comedian, Dies at 32

Mary Mara, an actress best known for her turns on ER, Ray Donovan, and Law and Order, has died after drowning in upstate New York’s St. Lawrence River, her representatives have confirmed. She was 61. Mara was discovered in the water on Sunday night by state authorities, who said in a report published Monday that foul play was not suspected. Mara was staying at her sister’s summer home in Cape Vincent, her representatives said in a statement, near where she reportedly entered the river “for exercise,” as TMZ reported. “Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met,” her manager, Craig Dorfman, told Variety in a statement. “I still remember seeing her onstage in 1992 in Mad Forest off Broadway. She was electric, funny and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed.” A native New Yorker, Mara’s career spanned more than three decades, and included roles in more than 40 television shows like NYPD Blue, Lost, and Ally McBeal. She was also a veteran of the stage, having notably appeared in a 1989 production of Twelfth Night in New York opposite Michelle Pfeiffer and Jeff Goldblum.

CAPE VINCENT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO