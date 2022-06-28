ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Nemeroff, Canadian Comedian, Dies at 32

By Dessi Gomez
TheWrap
TheWrap
 1 day ago
Canadian comic Nick Nemeroff has died. He was 32. The news was posted to Nemeroff’s Instagram and Twitter pages on Monday, June 27. The cause of death was not revealed. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother Nick Nemeroff,” the posts read. “Nick’s...

TheDailyBeast

Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Law and Order’ Actor, Dies at 61 After Drowning in River

Mary Mara, an actress best known for her turns on ER, Ray Donovan, and Law and Order, has died after drowning in upstate New York’s St. Lawrence River, her representatives have confirmed. She was 61. Mara was discovered in the water on Sunday night by state authorities, who said in a report published Monday that foul play was not suspected. Mara was staying at her sister’s summer home in Cape Vincent, her representatives said in a statement, near where she reportedly entered the river “for exercise,” as TMZ reported. “Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met,” her manager, Craig Dorfman, told Variety in a statement. “I still remember seeing her onstage in 1992 in Mad Forest off Broadway. She was electric, funny and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed.” A native New Yorker, Mara’s career spanned more than three decades, and included roles in more than 40 television shows like NYPD Blue, Lost, and Ally McBeal. She was also a veteran of the stage, having notably appeared in a 1989 production of Twelfth Night in New York opposite Michelle Pfeiffer and Jeff Goldblum.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: These Characters Died in Season 9

Dick Wolf, creator of the One Chicago, Law & Order, and FBI universes, didn’t become a titan of television by accident. On the contrary, for more than 20 years, the legendary producer has kept a close eye on all of his series and the desires of his fanbase. It’s this dedication to his creations and their viewers that has allowed him to stay on top.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Big Brother's Ryan Ruckledge, 30, warns against fox-eye facelifts after a freebie treatment left him hospitalised with a 'horrific' infection - with doctors fearing he had sepsis

An influencer and ex-Big Brother housemate has warned against 'fox eye' facelifts after claiming he was left in hospital with a serious infection following a freebie treatment. Ryan Ruckledge, 30, from Blackpool, told Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield on This Morning how he was gifted the 20-minute procedure, which is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

Deborah James describes anger and fear over dying of bowel cancer

Deborah James has said she is angry at the fact she is terminally ill, and scared of dying. The campaigner, 40, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has documented her experiences since on social media, revealed that in the weeks since moving to end-of-life care she keeps “shouting at people and pushing them away”.
CANCER
The Independent

Miss Brazil dies at 27 after routine tonsil surgery

Tragedy struck Brazil on Monday as former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia died at just 27 years old as the result of complications from a routine tonsil removal surgery.Ms Correia, who hailed from the southeastern city of Macaé, suffered both a haemorrhage and heart attack before falling into a coma in early April, just five days after the routine surgery. Her body has been sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy. Ms Correira was crowned Miss United Continents Brazil in 2018, and had amassed a sizable following in the years since her triumph. She worked as a permanant makeup specialist...
WORLD
