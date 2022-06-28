ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sarasota Police staying loose ahead of the holiday weekend

By ABC7 Staff
Mysuncoast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the Sarasota Police Department is getting ready for the P1 Offshore Sarasota Grand Prix this...

www.mysuncoast.com

Comments / 1

Mysuncoast.com

SPD releases safety tips for Sarasota Grand Prix, Fireworks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 37th annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix is happening July 1 - July 3, 2022, at Lido Beach. The Bayfront Fireworks Spectacular will take place Monday, July 4, 2022, at the Sarasota Bayfront at 9 p.m. That means there will be a lot of visitors in town and inevitably, more crime.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Ice, ice, baby

Criminal mischief: A beachgoer called police to report ice damage to his vehicle, which was parked on the beach, allegedly caused by two children throwing frozen cubes off a hotel balcony. The vehicle had been parked on the street next to the hotel. The children’s parents told the officer they were watching their balcony while eating on the ground floor and saw no such activity taking place. The officer noted two chips on a window, one old and one new. A couple from the room next door said they witnessed two male children running back and forth from the balcony and throwing ice. They reported a passing Jeep was hit with ice, but left the area, as well as a couple walking on the sidewalk. While the officer could not prove how the parked vehicle was damaged, the parents, while still denying liability, agreed to pay for repairs.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Police issuing warnings to drivers playing loud music

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new Florida law is pretty clear: Turn down the tunes or face a fine. The state law, which goes into effect July 1, makes it illegal for drivers playing music or other recordings that are loud enough to be plainly audible at a distance of 25 feet, roughly two car lengths away.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Search continues for suspects in roofing material thefts

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - Surveillance video from a site in Hillsborough County shows roofing materials being hauled off and stolen. Another video shows one of the suspects who may be behind a string of similar thefts. Bob Beckner is the owner of Green Roofing in Nokomis. He says a few...
NOKOMIS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Driver crashes into Camp Bow Wow doggie daycare center

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A daycare owner is picking up the pieces after a car plowed into the side of the building early Sunday morning. Sarasota Police have taken Luis Vargas Romero, 24, into custody for allegedly driving into the Camp Bow Wow doggie daycare center on 17th Street. No one was hurt since the center has been closed for construction for the past several months, but the owner is looking at serious damages with shattered glass, broken gutters and severe wall damage.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Big holes being dug on local beaches endanger walkers, turtles

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Beachgoers digging in the sand is nothing new; but people failing to fill the holes when they leave is causing concern for local governments throughout Southwest Florida, including the Suncoast. These holes seen recently are not what you would typically see. They are up to 5...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Discovering the Suncoast - Puppies with a Purpose at Southeastern Guide Dogs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Puppies! This story is about puppies! Puppies with a purpose. These dogs are bred to be heroes for Veterans, children, and people visually impaired at Southeastern Guide Dogs in Palmetto. Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell...
PALMETTO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Police Department Officers Union talks contract negotiation struggles

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department Officers IUPA Local 6045 union held a press conference Monday addressing struggles they’ve had with the City of Sarasota for the 2022-2025 contract agreement. The union has spent the past six months negotiating with the City of Sarasota trying to come to an agreement about the new contract.
SARASOTA, FL

