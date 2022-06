Selma – Randy Dean Taylor, 63, passed away at home after a lengthy illness, surrounded by his loving family. Randy was born in Catawba Station, N. C. the son of the late George Sherrill and Lilly Nadine Hovis Taylor. Randy was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He grew up in an orphanage, Miracle Hill, in Pickens, S.C., with his sister and three brothers until the age of 18. He moved to Stoney Point, NC where he was close by his aunts and uncles.

