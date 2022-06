INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana will join more than half of U.S. states by implementing a vape tax on July 1. The tax was originally set to add 25% to the wholesale price on all e-cigarette cartridges and 15% to all additional vaping products, but Senate Bill 382 lowered this rate before it was even put into effect to ensure that it was the same across the board.

