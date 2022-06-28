James “Jim” Johannsen, 91, of Spencer Formerly of Sutherland

Funeral services for 86-year-old Marilyn DeWall of Spencer will be Thursday, June 30th, at 10:30 a.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at Liberty Township Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Graveside services for 66-year-old James Wilhelm of California, formerly of Emmetsburg, will be Sunday, July 3rd, at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Emmetsburg. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Funeral services for 52-year-old Marcia “Marci” Embrey of Hartley will be Friday, July 1st, at 10 a.m. at Grace Fellowship Church in Hartley with burial at Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Hartley Funeral Home is in charge of the...
Graveside services for 90-year-old James Crawmer of Alabama, formerly of Emmetsburg will be Saturday, July 2nd, at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Emmetsburg. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — One of the largest parties this weekend will be Friday night in Sheldon. And it’s all courtesy of Village Northwest Unlimited, where Barry Whitesell is the CEO. Food stands and carnival games open at 5 o’clock. Many activities are free, others cost 50 cents....
George, IA (KICD)– The former President of Northwest Iowa Community College has died after a battle with cancer. Alethea Stubbe passed away Thursday at the age of 64. She served the college from 1991 until she retired last year holding a number of different positions including being named the first female President, a role she held for ten years.
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– There is going to be a new Sheriff in town later this summer the top cop in Palo Alto County puts away the badge for the last time. Lynn Schultes has been serving as Sheriff since 2013 and has been a member of law enforcement for more than three decades.
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Humboldt man was hurt after being ejected from his motorcycle Monday evening on the south side of Spencer. A crash report from the Spencer Police Department says 57-year-old Kip Ireland was westbound in the 200 block of 11th Street Southeast around 7:45 when he apparently hit a bump in the road causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle hitting his head an briefly losing consciousness.
SPENCER—A 34-year-old Spencer man was arrested about noon Wednesday, June 22, on an O’Brien County warrant on a charge of first-degree theft. The arrest of Jordan Richard Walbaum stemmed from a Dec. 21, 2020, report of the theft of a white 2014 Ford F-150 pickup from Waddell Heating & Air Conditioning in Hartley, according to the Hartley Police Department.
ALTON—A 20-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 6:35 p.m. Saturday, June 25, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Caleb Joseph Lubbers stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2018 Chrysler 200 Limited on the Highway 60 expressway near Alton following a report of erratic driving, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
THREE PEOPLE SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES THIS (WEDS) MORNING WHEN A SEMI TRAILER STRUCK A JEEP IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY. TROOPER JUSTIN SACKETT OF THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED JUST AFTER 8 A.M. SACKETT OC………IN THE DITCH. :19. THE SEMI DRIVER RECEIVED A TRAFFIC CITATION FOR...
ORANGE CITY—A 53-year-old rural Granville man was arrested about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, June 25, in Orange City on a charge of interference with official acts. The arrest of Gustavo Leal Salazar stemmed from the stop of a 2007 Land Rover Range Rover for a driver’s side headlight not working at the intersection of Highway 10 and St. Paul Avenue in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department.
REGIONAL—Two 18-year-olds were cited Saturday, June 25, for second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony. The citing of Cameron Paul Borman of rural Doon and Treyten Joseph Rath of rural Alvord stemmed from an incident in early March when they were “with others when they intentionally damaged property by shooting out lights on hog building” on Fig Avenue, according to the citation filed by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Governor Kim Reynolds visited rim & wheel factory Moovero in Estherville on Wednesday as part of a tour of Iowa factories. Reynolds told KICD one thing she noticed in the locations she has visited so far is frustration due to staffing issues, which is why she designated the Manufacturing 4.0 Workforce Innovations Grant to increase automation. She says the goal of the grant isn’t replacing workers, but to supplement them by helping them enhance their skillset.
ORANGE CITY—The second of two Sioux City residents facing weapons-related charges following an incident a year ago in Rock Valley has had his charges dismissed due to him already serving time for another crime. On Sunday, June 27, 2021, the Rock Valley Police Department reported it was dispatched at...
(Milford)--The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the illegal dumping of tires near the Little Sioux River, southwest of Milford. The post doesn’t give the location of where the dumping occurred. Anyone with information is asked to call...
