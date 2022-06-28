James “Jim” Johannsen, 91, of Spencer Formerly of Sutherland

Estherville, IA (KICD) — Governor Kim Reynolds visited rim & wheel factory Moovero in Estherville on Wednesday as part of a tour of Iowa factories. Reynolds told KICD one thing she noticed in the locations she has visited so far is frustration due to staffing issues, which is why she designated the Manufacturing 4.0 Workforce Innovations Grant to increase automation. She says the goal of the grant isn’t replacing workers, but to supplement them by helping them enhance their skillset.

