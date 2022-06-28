ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

James “Jim” Johannsen, 91, of Spencer Formerly of Sutherland

Cover picture for the articleMemorial services for 91-year-old James “Jim” Johannsen of Spencer, formerly...

Marilyn DeWall, 86, of Spencer

Funeral services for 86-year-old Marilyn DeWall of Spencer will be Thursday, June 30th, at 10:30 a.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at Liberty Township Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
SPENCER, IA
James Wilhelm, 66, of California Formerly of Emmetsburg

Graveside services for 66-year-old James Wilhelm of California, formerly of Emmetsburg, will be Sunday, July 3rd, at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Emmetsburg. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
EMMETSBURG, IA
Marcia “Marci” Embrey, 52, of Hartley

Funeral services for 52-year-old Marcia “Marci” Embrey of Hartley will be Friday, July 1st, at 10 a.m. at Grace Fellowship Church in Hartley with burial at Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Hartley Funeral Home is in charge of the...
HARTLEY, IA
James Crawmer, 90, of Alabama Formerly of Emmetsburg

Graveside services for 90-year-old James Crawmer of Alabama, formerly of Emmetsburg will be Saturday, July 2nd, at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Emmetsburg. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
EMMETSBURG, IA
Sutherland, IA
Spencer, IA
Spencer, IA
Former Northwest Iowa Community College President Dies After Battling Cancer

George, IA (KICD)– The former President of Northwest Iowa Community College has died after a battle with cancer. Alethea Stubbe passed away Thursday at the age of 64. She served the college from 1991 until she retired last year holding a number of different positions including being named the first female President, a role she held for ten years.
GEORGE, IA
Christ
Carol Meyer, 80, of Spencer

Graveside services for 80-year-old Carol Meyer of Spencer will be Saturday, June 25th at 10:30 AM at North Lawn Memorial Park in Spencer. Warner Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
Humboldt Man Ejected From Motorcycle in Spencer Crash

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Humboldt man was hurt after being ejected from his motorcycle Monday evening on the south side of Spencer. A crash report from the Spencer Police Department says 57-year-old Kip Ireland was westbound in the 200 block of 11th Street Southeast around 7:45 when he apparently hit a bump in the road causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle hitting his head an briefly losing consciousness.
SPENCER, IA
Spencer man jailed for 2020 pickup theft

SPENCER—A 34-year-old Spencer man was arrested about noon Wednesday, June 22, on an O’Brien County warrant on a charge of first-degree theft. The arrest of Jordan Richard Walbaum stemmed from a Dec. 21, 2020, report of the theft of a white 2014 Ford F-150 pickup from Waddell Heating & Air Conditioning in Hartley, according to the Hartley Police Department.
SPENCER, IA
Sioux City man arrested for OWI by Alton

ALTON—A 20-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 6:35 p.m. Saturday, June 25, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Caleb Joseph Lubbers stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2018 Chrysler 200 Limited on the Highway 60 expressway near Alton following a report of erratic driving, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ALTON, IA
THREE HURT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY ACCIDENT

THREE PEOPLE SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES THIS (WEDS) MORNING WHEN A SEMI TRAILER STRUCK A JEEP IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY. TROOPER JUSTIN SACKETT OF THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED JUST AFTER 8 A.M. SACKETT OC………IN THE DITCH. :19. THE SEMI DRIVER RECEIVED A TRAFFIC CITATION FOR...
Granville man arrested for interference

ORANGE CITY—A 53-year-old rural Granville man was arrested about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, June 25, in Orange City on a charge of interference with official acts. The arrest of Gustavo Leal Salazar stemmed from the stop of a 2007 Land Rover Range Rover for a driver’s side headlight not working at the intersection of Highway 10 and St. Paul Avenue in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
Cited for shooting hog building lights

REGIONAL—Two 18-year-olds were cited Saturday, June 25, for second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony. The citing of Cameron Paul Borman of rural Doon and Treyten Joseph Rath of rural Alvord stemmed from an incident in early March when they were “with others when they intentionally damaged property by shooting out lights on hog building” on Fig Avenue, according to the citation filed by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
DOON, IA
Governor Reynolds Visits Moovero in Estherville

Estherville, IA (KICD) — Governor Kim Reynolds visited rim & wheel factory Moovero in Estherville on Wednesday as part of a tour of Iowa factories. Reynolds told KICD one thing she noticed in the locations she has visited so far is frustration due to staffing issues, which is why she designated the Manufacturing 4.0 Workforce Innovations Grant to increase automation. She says the goal of the grant isn’t replacing workers, but to supplement them by helping them enhance their skillset.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
Rock Valley gun incident charges dropped

ORANGE CITY—The second of two Sioux City residents facing weapons-related charges following an incident a year ago in Rock Valley has had his charges dismissed due to him already serving time for another crime. On Sunday, June 27, 2021, the Rock Valley Police Department reported it was dispatched at...
Dickinson County Authorities Investigating Illegal Tire Dumping

(Milford)--The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the illegal dumping of tires near the Little Sioux River, southwest of Milford. The post doesn’t give the location of where the dumping occurred. Anyone with information is asked to call...
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA

