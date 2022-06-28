ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Rafael Nadal survives scare and sinks Francisco Cerúndolo

By Greg Wood at Wimbledon
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14aRM2_0gOkiEmR00

Two lines on a Covid test proved devastating for Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday morning but for at least half a dozen players in the bottom half of the men’s singles draw, including the former champion Rafael Nadal, the chance of a run all the way to the final next week improved significantly with the bookies’ second-favourite removed from the reckoning.

Nadal, the winner in 2008 and 2010, has not reached the final since 2011, and there were moments in his four-set defeat of Francisco Cerúndolo on Centre Court on Tuesday when a first-round exit, for only the second time in his Wimbledon career, felt a good deal more plausible than a run into the second week.

This was the No 2 seed’s first match here since losing in the semi-finals in 2019, and Nadal’s ongoing issues with a foot problem had also prevented him getting his eye in for the grass after his win in the French Open at Roland Garros last month.

Related: Wimbledon 2022: Williams in action; Nadal survives scare, Swiatek wins – live!

Cerúndolo, ranked No 41 in the world and making his Wimbledon debut, arrived on court with just one win on grass to his name but armed with a steely determination to make his 36-year-old opponent think and move as much as possible. He mixed drop shots with returns that landed right at the Spaniard’s feet, finding the baseline with impressive regularity and thumping down several forehand winners for good measure.

Nadal was in need of a nudge to move up a notch, and he got it in what proved to be a decisive ninth game. A weak second serve at 15-30 was duly punished to leave him facing two break points, but he saved both with first-serve winners. He saved another two points later in the same way, and got the hold with a fourth booming serve that did not give his opponent any hope of a response.

The No 2 seed then rode the momentum into the 10th game, breaking Cerúndolo’s serve for a second time at the second attempt to take the set 6-4, and on into the second set.

A straightforward success beckoned as Nadal closed it out 6-3, but Cerúndolo responded brilliantly, taking the third set 6-3 and building up a head of steam of his own which took him a break up in the fourth.

Suddenly, every one of Nadal’s service games was a struggle, including an extended third game which went to five deuces and, eventually, the Argentinian’s way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Qcpj_0gOkiEmR00
Rafael Nadal gestures to the crowd after slipping over in the third set. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

When Nadal went 0-40 down on serve soon afterwards, a decisive moment loomed, but again it was the jolt he needed to roar back into life. Cerúndolo saw a series of unreturnable first serves as the former champion secured the hold, and then several forehands of similar quality as his own serve slipped away soon afterwards.

From 4-4, Cerúndolo’s body language told the story of a match that was slipping away, and a final, limp service game enabled Nadal to ease into the second round.

“Being honest, he played at a very high level for such a long time,” Nadal said afterwards. “Normally he has a great forehand but the backhand today on his side was great.

“Positive thing, I finished the match playing well. The last couple of games I raise up my level without a doubt. Of course, there is an important room to keep improving but I am sure this match is going to help.”

Having secured his place in round two, Nadal saw his half of the draw open up a little more as Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 6 seed and a quarter-finalist in 2021, went out in four sets against Maxime Cressy.

Cressy, a rare serve-volleyer on the modern circuit, was the beaten finalist at Eastbourne this month and one of the worst possible draws for any seed in this year’s tournament. Auger-Aliassime took the first of four close-fought sets on a tie-break but lost the next three, including two more tie-breaks in the third and fourth sets.

The remaining seeds in Nadal’s half progressed with varying degrees of difficulty. Diego Schwartzman (12), Taylor Fritz (11) and Roberto Bautista Agut (17), a semi-finalist in 2019, eased through in straight sets but Stefanos Tsitsipas (4) and Denis Shapovalov (17) needed four and five sets respectively to reach round two.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Tennis Player's Wife Who Went Viral At Wimbledon

Earlier this week, Wimbledon kicked off with very little expectations placed on the American men participating. However, they've come to compete and are shocking the tennis world in the process. One of the American men who have booked their ticket into the third round is Jack Sock - one of the top-ranked Americans over the past few years.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
The Independent

Rafael Nadal explains Lorenzo Sonego disagreement after fiery Wimbledon match

Rafael Nadal admits he was “wrong” and has apologised to Lorenzo Sonego after tempers flared in their third-round match at Wimbledon.The Spaniard, who prevailed on Centre Court 6-1, 6-2, 7-6, took issue with the Italian at 4-4 in the third set, meeting at the net to voice his anger.Nadal, who refuted claims of a “spicy” nature to the match, appeared to be irritated as Sonego grunted during points, while the 27th seed whipped up a feverish crowd after a late rally in the third set.Nadal initiated a lengthy debate both at 4-4 in the third and then again after winning...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinks#Centre Court#Spaniard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black, as well as Dame Anna Wintour and Gareth Southgate are among the guests sitting in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today, Saturday 2 July.The Royal Box, located on Centre Court at the legendary SW19 sports venue, has 74 seats reserved for the royal family and invited guests of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).Wimbledon organisers also handed out hundreds of free tickets to Ukrainian refugees in a bid to welcome them to their new homes last week.In a couple of weeks, the special ticket holders will be able to...
UEFA
The Guardian

‘The Punisher’: Rodrigo Duterte’s violent reign as Philippines president to end

Six years ago, the tough-talking mayor of Davao City, known as “the Punisher” because of his merciless approach to crime, was on the brink of taking national power in the Philippines. He promised to move power away from Manila elites, tackle poverty, corruption, and drugs. “When I become president,” Rodrigo Duterte told one rally, “I will order the police to find those people [involved in drugs] and kill them. The funeral parlours will be packed.”
CHINA
The Independent

Katie Boulter ‘very strong’ for overcoming injury and grief at SW19 – boyfriend

The boyfriend of British tennis star Katie Boulter has described her as “a very strong person” for battling grief and injury during Wimbledon this year.Australian number one Alex de Minaur also said he would have given up his Court 1 slot for Boulter to benefit from a bigger home crowd if he had the choice.De Minaur beat Britain’s Liam Broady on Wimbledon’s second-biggest court on Saturday, while Boulter was knocked out of the competition by France’s Harmony Tan, who also beat tennis titan Serena Williams on Tuesday.The 25-year-old from Leicester made headlines after dedicating her earlier win to her grandmother,...
TENNIS
The Guardian

Venus Williams and Jamie Murray look the part in giddy victory

There’s a certain lèse-majesté in turning up at Wimbledon and calling yourself Venus. And it’s worse if the original Venus herself is in attendance, staring you down from the other side of the net. Certainly, Michael Venus, the world No 11 doubles player from New Zealand, would have known that every time the wags in the crowd shouted “C’mon Venus!” (or even “Marry me, Venus!”), they were exclusively cheering for the five-time Wimbledon women’s singles champion, at whom he was firing treasonable volleys.
TENNIS
BBC

Wimbledon: Coco Gauff's 'Wookie error' and hotdogs on court 14

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. There's been mixed fortunes for the Brits at Wimbledon so far with some big names bowing out and others causing big upsets. Most of the pre-Championships favourites have had...
TENNIS
The Guardian

The Guardian

339K+
Followers
81K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy