Major Gamecocks QB target’s decision coming this weekend. Here’s how to watch

A major South Carolina quarterback target has set a decision date.

Four-star 2024 signal-caller Dante Reno (Fiskdale, Massachusetts) will announce his college decision on CBS Sports HQ at 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Brian Dohn of 247Sports.

Reno will choose between a group of finalists that includes South Carolina, N.C. State, Purdue, Kentucky, Wake Forest and Virginia.

Rated the No. 285 player and No. 16 quarterback in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite, the rising junior is considered a USC lean.

Reno has received six 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions between April 27 and June 23, all of which favor the Gamecocks.

The Loomis Chaffee School product is the son of Yale head coach Tony Reno and has spent ample time in Columbia in recent months. Reno was in town for a multiple-day unofficial visit this month during which he threw for offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and alongside fellow 2024 product Jayden Bradford (Chapin).

Reno threw for 2,507 yards and compiled 27 total touchdowns while completing 66% of his throws as a sophomore in 2021.

If he picks the Gamecocks, he’ll the first player to commit to South Carolina in the 2024 class.

How to watch Dante Reno commitment

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 2

Stream: CBS Sports HQ