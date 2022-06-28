ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UT football adds South Oak Cliff DE Billy Walton to recent rush of recruits

By Danny Davis, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 1 day ago

Another day, another commitment at Texas.

South Oak Cliff defensive end Billy Walton announced on Tuesday that he is joining UT's 2023 recruiting class. Walton's commitment is the eighth received by Texas in the last four days .

Walton had previously been committed to Oklahoma State. He backed off the pledge on Monday night.

The 6-2, 215-pound Walton is listed as a three-star prospect on the 247Sports composite rankings. He has been evaluated as a top-50 edge rusher.

In 14 games last season, Walton compiled 55 tackles for a South Oak Cliff team that won the Class 5A, Division II championship . Walton also dragged down 12 quarterbacks in 2021.

More: Texas football fans are overjoyed by Arch Manning commitment to Longhorns

Walton now becomes the 16th member of the Class of 2023 at Texas. That recruiting class ranks third nationally. In the direct aftermath of five-star quarterback Arch Manning's commitment to the Longhorns last Thursday, that class was ranked 19th.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: UT football adds South Oak Cliff DE Billy Walton to recent rush of recruits

