Roseville PD’s Explorer Post 108 spent last weekend in Tracy at the Central Valley Explorer Competition hosted by the Manteca, Ripon, Tracy, and Modesto Police Departments. They participated in a total of 14 scenario events over the weekend, competing against other Explorer Posts from around the state. RPD Explorers finished the weekend with a 1st Place finish in the High Risk Stop and a 3rd Place finish in the Critical Incident scenarios. The team also received high praise for their teamwork and ingenuity in the “Bus Assault” scenario, although they did not place in that event.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO