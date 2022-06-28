ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Longhorns Offensive Players to Watch vs. Red Raiders Week 4

By Zach Dimmitt
Red Raider Review
Red Raider Review
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27REEX_0gOkgorX00

Texas' explosive playmakers could gash a Tech defense that was one of the worst in the Big 12 last season

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will open up Big 12 play on Saturday, Sept. 24 in Lubbock when the Texas Longhorns come to town looking to get a win with a crowd that is likely to be the rowdiest of the season at Jones AT&T Stadium.

It's the third-straight year that the heated in-state rivals will begin the conference slate against one another. Last season, the Longhorns obliterated the Red Raiders 70-35 in Austin. The loss marked Texas Tech's fourth-straight defeat against Texas, as the Longhorns easily lead the all-time series 54-17.

Despite the loss, Tech finished with a better record (7-6) than Texas, as the blowout win for the Longhorns served as nothing more than bragging rights. Still, the Longhorns have a dangerous group of offensive playmakers capable of once again gashing a Red Raiders defense that gave up the most total passing yards (3,197) in the Big 12 and the third-most points per game (32.1) in the conference.

Follow along with RedRaiderReview.com as we'll be providing daily previews for the matchup with Texas. We've already done a general preview of the Horns. Now, let's look at the offensive players Tech should keep its eye on in Week 4.

RB Bijan Robinson

Robinson was on Heisman watch last season and could’ve been in contention for being a finalist had he not dislocated his elbow in the third-to-last game of the season and if Texas’ overall record had been better.

Nonetheless, he remains one of the most talented playmakers with the ball in his hands in the country and will look to repeat his performance against Tech last season. Even with the Horns putting 70 on the board, Robinson surprisingly didn’t get a rushing score, but still had 137 yards on just 18 carries. He had the game’s first touchdown on a 38-yard catch-and-run but certainly has the potential to replicate his performance and then some against the Tech defense.

WR Xavier Worthy

Worthy shined as one of college football's best receivers as a true freshman. He had 62 catches for 981 yards and 12 touchdown receptions, with the 12 scores being good for first among freshmen receivers and fifth overall. The 62 catches also led all freshmen and earned him Freshman All-American honors.

All he needed was five catches to find the end zone three times against the Red Raiders last season. The defense should be more aware this time around, though this leaves the door open for more opportunities from our next player.

WR Isaiah Neyor

While Worthy is the dynamic speedster, Neyor is the big-bodied possession receiver that gives the Longhorns something they lacked in the receiving room in 2021.

Last season at Wyoming, Neyor was an efficient receiver that made the most of each touch. Despite just 44 catches on the season, which averages to a little more than three grabs per game, Neyor was tied for fifth in the country in receiving scores (12) and average yards per catch (20.0).

He also had at least one catch of 30 or more yards in nine of 13 games last season. He also had a six-game scoring streak to close out the season, proving his ability to stay consistent in the red zone despite having a season-high single-game catch total of six.

Quinn Ewers

Ewers has yet to complete a collegiate pass, but it's hard not to list him as a player to watch, as is the case for the quarterback in almost any matchup.

The Ohio State transfer was the most coveted quarterback in the class of 2021 for a reason, as his deep-ball accuracy, mobility, and overall naturally as a passer can help create something out of nothing against any defense.

Of course, it remains to be seen if this holds true next season, but the Red Raiders could benefit from watching film of Ewers from Texas' Orange-White game in April to get a sense of what he can do.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

Help A Lubbock Duck Who’s Down On His Luck

One of Lubbock's most beloved musicians is battling cancer. Ben Vasquez from Whips N Kisses and The Ducks is in a serious fight. At this point, I'll let his best friend take over:. My name is Doug Stapp,. My best friend Ben Vasquez (Lexxxi Steele in Whips n Kisses) has...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Wyoming State
Lubbock, TX
Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Trader Joe’s Update About Lubbock Isn’t the One We Wanted to Hear

Back in December, we told you that a Trader Joe's store could be coming to Wolfforth. We now have an update for y'all, and...it isn't a happy one. Currently, the closest Trader Joe's locations to Lubbock are in Albuquerque, New Mexico and bigger cities in Texas like Austin, Dallas and San Antonio. Trader Joe's is a place that's definitely been high on everyone in Lubbock's wish list. Today, we learned that dream is probably not happening soon. Here's why.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Semi gets tangled in power lines at Quaker & 75th Drive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a collision at 75th Drive and Quaker Avenue, where a semi got tangled in some power lines. The pole is still intact, but our crew on the scene tells us the power line was wrapped around the truck. No...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Watch Out Lubbock, the Texas DPS Is Coming for You This Weekend

The 4th of July weekend is being targeted for some serious traffic enforcement. The Texas Department Of Public Safety is launching two campaigns this weekend, so that means twice the problems for flaky Lubbock drivers. The first is Operation Holiday, which salutes one of Madonna's biggest singles. Okay, I'm just...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#College Football#American Football#Tech#The Red Raiders#Texas Tech
ttu.edu

Texas Tech Cuts Ribbon on New Regional Site

The Texas Tech University at Jefferson Professional Development & Academic Advising site held its ribbon cutting this weekend. Texas Tech University at Jefferson Professional Development & Academic Advising site hosted an open house and its official ribbon cutting this past weekend. Texas Tech University System's Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D. was in attendance along with site leadership and administration.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s Getting a New Hot Chicken Joint

It's getting hot, hot, hot and no I'm not talking about the weather. I am talking about this new chicken place coming to Lubbock soon. Have you heard of it? Nashbird. It is a hot chicken counter service restaurant and bar. They serve up all the hot dang chicken you...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Facebook
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
FMX 94.5

9 Things In Lubbock That Will Straight Up Kill You

West Texas is hard country. If you don't watch your p's and q's you could end up in a bad way. I know you want to think of Lubbock as a big-little town. Maybe you think of it as a charming place where everyone is friendly. Guess what? The specter of death wants to shake your hand too. While the grim reaper sharpens his scythe, I'll give you a list of "Nine Things In Lubbock That Could Straight Up Kill You".
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Rain chances this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This afternoon spotty light rain showers, some possibly accompanied by the rumble of thunder, are likely to dot the KCBD area. Your chance of measurable rain, however, is low. Monday afternoon otherwise will be partly sunny, the wind light, and with highs about five to ten...
LUBBOCK, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Vietnam War Vet honored, laid to rest at Abilene cemetery

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene held a funeral service Monday for unaccompanied Veteran, who served in Vietnam. Private First Class James Phillip Prentice was laid to rest, after passing away May 20 in Lubbock, Texas. PFC Prentice had no known family to attend the funeral, so members of the […]
ABILENE, TX
fox34.com

City of Lubbock sets new lawn watering restrictions

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock’s irrigation restrictions outline the number of days per week Lubbock citizens can water their lawn based on the last digit of the house number and specific hours of the day. Days:. Sunday: No watering. Monday: House numbers ending in 3,...
Red Raider Review

Red Raider Review

Lubbock, TX
121
Followers
102
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

RedRaiderReview brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Texas Tech University athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/texas-tech

Comments / 0

Community Policy