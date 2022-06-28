VIDEO: Man attempts to break into Amite business with hammer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 24-year-old National Guardsman was gunned down in broad daylight while making a Doordash delivery Sunday (June 26) evening in the St. Roch neighborhood. “That’s my baby’s heartbeat, it’s not even 30 seconds, that’s all I got,” Kendra Washington said while playing a recording of her son’s heartbeat. “I heard his heartbeat when he came into this world and I was able to hear it on his way out of here.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO