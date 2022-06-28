ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amite City, LA

VIDEO: Man attempts to break into Amite business with hammer

By WDSU Digital Team
WDSU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAMITE CITY, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man who tried to break into an Amite business with a hammer. According to the sheriff, deputies responded...

www.wdsu.com

Related
NOLA.com

1-year-old kidnapped in Chalmette, abandoned along street near I-510

A 1-year-old was kidnapped in a vehicle stolen in Chalmette on Wednesday, and was later found unharmed but abandoned in New Orleans, authorities said. The vehicle, too, was abandoned, but the kidnapper remained at large. Investigators were seeking Johnathon Perkins, 21, of New Orleans on charges of theft, possession of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Big theft at Big Boss Shell in Tangipahoa

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Tangipahoa Parish Deputies are working to identify suspects in a Hammond business burglary. Deputies say the suspects stole about $4,000 in merchandise. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to deputies, the crime happened at the Big Boss...
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Arrests made by ZPD in months-long drug investigation; searches conducted in Zachary, Baker

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — A months-long investigation in Zachary led detectives to arrest suspects accused of distributing drugs in the area. The Zachary Police Department identified the three suspects as 34-year-old Ashley Chaney, 32-year-old Kailey Bourriague, and 32-year-old Joseph Mceachern. Police said Chaney and Bourriague are connected to the illegal distribution of methamphetamine.
ZACHARY, LA
WDSU

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff searching for missing 15-year-old

MERAUX, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Meraux. Sheriff James Pohlmann said Murquell Jackson was reported missing by her foster family and was last seen at their home in the 4400 block of Olive Drive in Meraux. Murquell is...
MERAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

LDWF agents arrest two boaters for DWI on South Louisiana waterways

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested two men for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) in St. Mary and St. Martin parishes on June 25. Agents arrested Jonathon Landry, 37, of Morgan City, and Jules Joiner, 25, of Pierre Part, for DUI. Agents also...
MORGAN CITY, LA
MyArkLaMiss

15 arrested for criminal activity, several of them juveniles

The group of more than a dozen males, which included several juveniles, was being investigated by detectives for participating in the production of a music video being shared on social media that showed them in possession of handheld firearms in front of a residence in the 2900 block of Daniel Drive in Violet.
VIOLET, LA
fox8live.com

24-year-old National Guardsman gunned down while making a Doordash delivery in St. Roch

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 24-year-old National Guardsman was gunned down in broad daylight while making a Doordash delivery Sunday (June 26) evening in the St. Roch neighborhood. “That’s my baby’s heartbeat, it’s not even 30 seconds, that’s all I got,” Kendra Washington said while playing a recording of her son’s heartbeat. “I heard his heartbeat when he came into this world and I was able to hear it on his way out of here.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigating carjacking on Lakeshore Drive

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a carjacking that happened Tuesday morning on Lakeshore Drive. According to police, a person was carjacked around 4:21 a.m. in the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive. Police say two men approached the victim as they backed into a parking...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

BRPD responds to shooting on N. Harco Drive

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday on N. Harco Drive. Officers responded to the 1700 block of N. Harco Drive. Sources said one individual was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
radionwtn.com

Handcuffs Of Erin Police Officer Used In Arrest Of Shooting Suspect

Erin, Tenn.–In photo, Erin Police Chief Mark Moore places the handcuffs belonging to Officer Tiebor on the suspect. The man who shot an Erin Police Officer was captured this morning. As we reported earlier this morning, no details have been released yet, but the city of Erin posted a...
ERIN, TN
Calcasieu Parish News

3 From Louisiana Arrested After Month-long Narcotics and Firearms Trafficking Investigation

3 From Louisiana Arrested After Month-long Narcotics and Firearms Trafficking Investigation. Louisiana – Throughout the month of June 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that their Narcotics Division conducted an investigation into the narcotics and firearms trafficking group known as the Blue Print Kids (“BPK”). According to EBRSO, this group was led by Ethan Hendricks, Jacquel Bellard, Marcus Elam, Quinton Rogers, and several other co-conspirators. During the investigation, agents discovered that the group was transporting large amounts of marijuana from Oregon to East Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish.
LOUISIANA STATE

