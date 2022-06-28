This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In Texas

Photo: Getty Images

When you think of a famous restaurant, what qualifies it as "famous?" Is it the oldest eatery ? The one with the most delicious food ? Or perhaps a combination of both?

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's most famous restaurant . The website states, "From coast to coast, there are fine-dining spots, tasty burger and barbecue joints, and cafés, shacks and delis that are genius in their simplicity."

According to LoveFOOD, the most famous restaurant in Texas is Salt Lick BBQ in Driftwood. The website explains what makes it so famous:

"In a state known for its barbecue, it takes a lot to stand out – but plenty of meat-lovers make the pilgrimage to this wide-open ranch , 30 minutes outside Austin. The famed pit here has been cooking up delectable meat since 1967, with brisket, pulled pork and bison ribs among the favorites."

