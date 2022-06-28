ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semiconductor chip design center planned for West Lafayette

By Alex Brown
WISH-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Taiwan-based chipmaker is partnering with Purdue University to establish a new chip design center on the West Lafayette campus. MediaTek says the center, which is expected to create up to 30 jobs, represents its first partnership with an American university, as well as...

