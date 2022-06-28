ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

New Book on Criminal Justice Reform Promoted Today at City Hall

By Rania Dadlani
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCouncil Members and activists will speak at City Hall Plaza today at 6 p.m. to promote the new book “First Steps into Criminal Justice Activism: For Youth.” Written by the Justice Education Project, the book explains the foundations and flaws of the U.S. criminal justice system — as well as efforts...

