ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

'Not the time to start fear-mongering:' Advocate believes open border would stop extreme cases

By Rosie Nguyen
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wn6bU_0gOkemAV00

Houston immigration advocates believe a number of the migrants found dead inside an 18-wheeler in San Antonio Monday evening may have been on their way to Houston.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said 46 people were found dead at the scene, and four more died after being taken to the hospital, leaving 12 survivors, including four children. Thirty-nine of the dead were men, and 11 were women.

SEE RELATED STORY: 50 migrants die after 18-wheeler abandoned in San Antonio heat

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said those who died had "families who were likely trying to find a better life."

The city's police chief, Bill McManus, described this case as the deadliest human smuggling incident he could recall in the city.

Southern Texas has long been a busy area for illegal border crossings, and big rigs have become a popular smuggling method in response to heightened border patrol.

"It's important to point out that this is not the first time, nor will it be the last that this happens," said Cesar Espinosa, executive director of Fiel Houston .

On July 23, 2017, 39 undocumented immigrants were found dead in a sweltering trailer at a San Antonio Walmart parking lot. Eight were dead and two others died later at the hospital. The driver was ultimately sentenced to life in prison in 2018.

Then back in 2003, the bodies of 19 migrants were also found in a scorching truck in Victoria.

RELATED: How America's deadliest smuggling incident unfolded in Victoria, Texas

In response to Monday's incident, Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted in part, "These deaths are on Biden. They are a result of his deadly open border policies. They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law."

Espinosa disagrees and believes that if the border was open, migrants would not take such extreme measures to get to the United States. He said if our country's leaders do not create a pathway for people to migrate safely and legally, we will continue to see cases of mass casualties.

WATCH: Advocate says it's not time for fear-mongering after smuggling operation

Gov. Abbott blamed these deaths on Biden's 'open border policies,' but an immigration advocate disagrees, saying if the border was open, migrants wouldn't take extreme measures to get here.

"Let's get one thing straight. Out of respect for the families, right now is not the time to start the fear-mongering. It's not the time to start with all the politics," said Espinosa. "Even though we don't condone people coming in that manner, we also take a step back and ask ourselves, 'Why are people coming this way? What makes it so difficult in somebody's home country to put their lives at risk, to put their children's lives at risk, and have them come over this way?'"

The Mexican foreign secretary tweeted Tuesday morning that at least 22 migrants have been identified as Mexican, seven as Guatemalan, and two as Honduran.

Espinosa said that based on experience, his organization anticipates the possibility of receiving calls from individuals expecting a relative who may have died on that tractor trailer.

Homeland Security Investigations reported they have three people in custody who are believed to be part of the smuggling conspiracy.

President Joe Biden released a statement Tuesday morning that reads in part, "This incident underscores the need to go after the multi-billion dollar criminal smuggling industry preying on migrants and leading to far too many innocent deaths. In Los Angeles two weeks ago, I announced that the United States has launched a first-of-its-kind anti-smuggling campaign with our regional partners. In the first three months, we have made over 2,400 arrests, and that work will only intensify in the months ahead."

Fiel Houston will be holding a vigil for the 50 people who died on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 6610 Harwin Drive.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Driver of Texas truck, 45, crossing US-Mexico border before 'pretending to be migrant when cops arrived' and found him 'high on meth': Four Hondurans and two Guatemalans identified among 51 bodies

The semi-truck driver who transported up to 100 migrants across the southern border before leaving them to die in the sweltering Texas heat allegedly tried to disguise himself as a victim of the tragedy. Surveillance cameras captured Homero Zamorano, 45, driving the rig across the border hours before he allegedly...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
Houston, TX
Government
Daily Mail

'This is a horrifying decision': 'Heartbroken' Michelle Obama leads furious criticism of SCOTUS overturning of Roe v. Wade - as Amy Schumer blasts justices for following 'intentions of slave-owning rapists who've been dead for hundreds for years'

Michelle Obama and Amy Schumer are leading the furious public criticism of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade today - with the former First Lady slamming the move as 'horrifying' while warning that it will have 'devastating consequences' for women across the US. Dozens of celebrities have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Innocent trucker whose license plate was stolen by human smugglers who left 50 to die is being targeted by people who wrongly believe he is responsible for the tragedy

The family of a Texas man said he was wrongfully identified as the owner of the truck used by human smugglers who left 50 migrants to die inside the vehicle in 103 degree weather along the U.S.-Mexico border. A San Antonio Fire Department official said they found 'stacks of bodies'...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Border#Border Patrol#Border Crossings#Smuggling#San Antonio Walmart
Daily Mail

Greg Abbott has spent $2.9MILLION in taxpayer funds sending 1,700 illegal immigrants in buses to Washington DC: Texas governor's crowdfunding has only raised $112,842

Texas taxpayers are paying the price for Governor Greg Abbott's plan to bus migrants who crossed into the U.S. illegally to Washington, D.C. As of June 7, $2.9 million in taxpayer funds have sent only 1,778 immigrants to the nation's capital, according to Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) documents – and the figure is expected to rise as more buses have already been deployed and Abbott shows no signs of slowing the stunt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Border Report

Phones assigned to released migrants can’t make, take calls unless it’s ICE

For years the Department of Homeland Security has released migrants into the United States after strapping bulky ankle monitors on them, but now nearly 200,000 asylum seekers have been loaned special cell phones to track their whereabouts. These are not normal cell phones. The devices cannot receive or make calls other than to organizations that are approved and pre-programmed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.
MCALLEN, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Border Patrol finds 52 adults, 3 minors hidden in pepper shipment

Border Patrol agents discovered 55 people, including three minors, hidden inside a tractor-trailer hauling pallets of peppers on Thursday. The smuggling attempt resulted in the arrest of truck driver Oscar Richmond Jr., who was charged with smuggling people in the country illegally. A criminal complaint said Richmond arrived at the...
EDINBURG, TX
Daily Mail

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX
Washington Examiner

Border Patrol chiefs under three presidents warn Biden on 'whipping' discipline

EXCLUSIVE — The top U.S. Border Patrol officials from the Bush, Obama, and Trump administrations are warning the Biden administration against disciplining agents whom it investigated for "whipping" Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas, last September, the Washington Examiner has learned. Four national Border Patrol chiefs and five other...
DEL RIO, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
136K+
Followers
14K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy