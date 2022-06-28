Trump grabbed limo wheel to drive himself to Capitol on Jan. 6, Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson reveals

Donald Trump tried to drive himself to the Capitol to join his armed supporters on Jan. 6, 2021 – going so far as to grab the wheel of the presidential limo to do so, according to shocking testimony from a top former White House aide Tuesday.

Cassidy Hutchinson, who worked for Trump’s then-chief of staff Mark Meadows, relayed the stunning anecdotes in front of the House select committee investigating the riot in which Trump’s supporters disrupted certification of President Biden’s election victory.

According to Hutchinson, Secret Service agent Bobby Engel halted an “irate” Trump’s attempt to steer the Beast toward the Capitol to join the throng marching from near the White House, where Trump had addressed a large crowd at the Ellipse to claim the election was “stolen” from him.

Hutchinson testified that immediately after returning to the West Wing from Trump’s speech, White House deputy chief of staff for operations Tony Ornato told her about a clash inside the Beast involving Engel and Trump.

“When I returned to the White House, I walked upstairs towards the chief of staff’s office and I noticed Mr. Ornato lingering outside of the office. Once we made eye contact, he quickly waved me to go into his office, which was just across the hall from mine,” she said.

President Donald Trump attempted to grab the wheel of his limo to drive himself to the Capitol building on January 6, according to former aide Cassidy Hutchinson. AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

Hutchinson testified that White House deputy chief of staff for operations Tony Ornato told her about the incident between Trump and Secret Service agent Bobby Engel inside the presidential limo. Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

“When I went in and he shut the door, I noticed Bobby Engel, who was the head of Mr. Trump’s security detail, sitting in a chair looking somewhat discombobulated or at a loss.

“I looked at Tony, and he said, ‘Did you f—ing hear what happened in the Beast?’” Hutchinson went on. “He proceeded to tell me that when the president got in the Beast, he was under the impression from Mr. Meadows that the off the record movement to the Capitol was still possible or likely to happen and that Bobby had more information.”

Nobody had told Trump that the Secret Service had determined it wasn’t possible to go to the Capitol, the aide explained.

“So when the president had gotten into the vehicle with Bobby, he thought that they were going up to the Capitol. And when Bobby had relayed to him, ‘We’re not, we don’t have the assets to do it, it’s not secure, we’re going back to the West Wing,’ the president had a very strong and very angry response to that,” Hutchinson said.

“Tony described him as being irate. The president said something to the effect of ‘I’m the f—ing president! Take me up to the Capitol now!’ to which Bobby responded, ‘Sir, we have to go back to the West Wing.’ The president reached up toward the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm and said, ‘Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going to the Capitol.’ Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge toward Bobby Engel. ”

Trump later disputed the accusation saying, “Her Fake story that I tried to grab the steering wheel of the White House Limousine in order to steer it to the Capitol Building is ‘sick’ and fraudulent, very much like the Unselect Committee itself – Wouldn’t even have been possible to do such a ridiculous thing.”

Engel reportedly told Trump that he couldn’t be brought to the Capitol building despite his demands because it wasn’t “secure.” REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

Hutchinson also recalled several other shocking remarks and actions by the former president and those around him, including:

Trump demanded the Secret Service let armed audience members into the “Stop the Steal” rally, saying “They’re not here to hurt me. Take the f—ing mags away. Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol from here.”

The 45th president threw his lunch against the wall after then-Attorney General Bill Barr publicly announced the Department of Justice had found no evidence of widespread election fraud in December 2020

White House counsel Pat Cipollone said the administration would be charged with “every crime imaginable” if Trump traveled to the Capitol building with the rioters

While rioters breached the Capitol, Meadows informed Cipillone that Trump didn’t “want to do anything.”

Four days before the riot, Meadows warned Hutchinson “things might get real, real bad on Jan. 6”

Both Meadows and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani expressed interest in receiving a presidential pardon for their involvement in the events of Jan. 6

A number of White House staffers – including Meadows, Cipillone, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner – urged the president to make a forceful speech denouncing the violence the following day out of fear of the 25th Amendment being invoked

Trump was impeached by the House for allegedly inciting the riot shortly before he left office, but he was acquitted by the Senate in a 57-43 vote that fell short of the 2/3 needed for conviction. He’s teasing a potential 2024 rematch against Biden.

Trump allegedly grabbed the steering wheel of the vehicle in an attempt to drive to the Capitol after his speech. Reuters

Trump said last year in an interview with the Washington Examiner’s David Drucker that he would have been able to keep his supporters from committing acts of violence had he been allowed to join the march.

“I wanted to go down with the crowd. I said I was going to go down with the crowd. But they wouldn’t let me go,” Trump told Drucker. “I think if I did go down there, I would have stopped the people from doing anything bad.”

In his pre-riot speech, Trump called on thousands of supporters to “fight like hell” to persuade Republicans to reject swing-state electors for Biden, but he also called on them to do so “peacefully and patriotically.”

On Tuesday, Trump attempted to paint her as a disgruntled employee he barely knew.

“I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is, other than I heard very negative things about her (a total phony and ‘leaker’), and when she requested to go with certain others of the team to Florida after my having served a full term in office, I personally turned her request down,” Trump wrote in a post on his website TruthSocial.

“Why did she want to go with us if she felt we were so terrible? I understand that she was very upset and angry that I didn’t want her to go, or be a member of the team,” the former president alleged. “She is bad news!”

“She changed lawyers a couple of days ago, and with it, her story totally changed! SHOCKER???” he added.

“A Total Phony!!!” Trump wrote in an additional post.

Despite the former president’s direct attacks against Hutchinson, several former Trump White House staffers came to her defense on social media.

“Just want to say how much admiration I have for the tremendous bravery Cassidy Hutchinson is displaying,” tweeted Sarah Matthews, a former White House deputy press secretary under Trump.

“Even in the face of harassment and threats, she is choosing to put her country first and tell the truth. This is what real courage, integrity, and patriotism looks like.”

Trump denied Hutchinson’s testimony in a post on TruthSocial. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“My guess is that before this is over, we will be hearing testimony from Ornato, Engel, and Meadows,” wrote Mick Mulvaney, who served as Trump’s acting chief of staff from 2019 to 2020, when he was replaced by Meadows.

“This is explosive stuff. If Cassidy is making this up, they will need to say that. If she isn’t they will have to corroborate. I know her. I don’t think she is lying,” he added.

Shortly after the hearing, Mulvaney declared Tuesday to be a “very, very bad day for Trump.”

“A stunning 2 hours: 1)Trump knew the protesters had guns 2)He assaulted his own security team 3)There may be a line from ProudBoys [sic] to the WH 4)Top aides asked for pardons 5)The commission thinks they have evidence of witness tampering.That is a very, very bad day for Trump.”