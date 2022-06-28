ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Coventry Township, PA

‘Jack’s Christmas Eve’: Santa Arrives Early in North Coventry for Two-Year-Old Battling Rare Form of Cancer

 1 day ago

Santa and Mrs. Claus with the Rousseaus.Image via Evan Brandt, Daily Local News.

A North Coventry Township family of a two-year-old boy with cancer recently received an outpouring of love and support from the community through a spectacular parade organized with help from the nonprofit Operation Nine Reindeer, writes Evan Brandt for the Daily Local News

Brian and Kristyn Rousseau watched with their two children as a line of motorcycles from Warriors Watch, police cars, fire trucks, bagpipers, a vintage car, and a Mascaro trash truck drove by their home. 

As a special bonus, perched atop a Norco Fire Company pumper were Santa and Mrs. Claus, making an early appearance for a heartbreaking reason.

Jack Rousseau is battling a rare form of cancer, and it is unknown if he will see another Christmas. 

To make the day special for the boy and his family, more than 100 supporters dubbing themselves “the Jackpack” participated in the special event that also included a truck from Lani Ice and visits from Sonic the Hedgehog and a Paw Patrol member. 

Jack, his four-year-old sister, and their parents received numerous gifts, including an envelope from Santa to help with medical bills. 

“This will always be Jack’s Christmas Eve,” said Kristyn Rousseau. 

Read more about the parade in the Daily Local News

