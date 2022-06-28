1977 Porsche Helped Bala Cynwyd Man Bond with His Daughter Since It First Arrived in Their Garage Decades Ago

1977 Porsche 911. Image via iStock.

A 1977 Porsche 930 Turbo has been a mainstay in the lives of Paul Mudrick, a Bala Cynwyd investment banker, and his daughter, Lisa Cavanaugh, a software industry executive, who bonded over the car from the first moment it arrived in their garage over four decades ago, writes A.J. Baime for The Wall Street Journal.

“I still have the bill of sale: $27,008,” said Mudrick. “At that time, it was one of the most expensive cars you could buy.”

The car was too fast to be driven daily, so the family only used it on special occasions. Cavanaugh even got to drive it when she turned 16.

“I have great memories of driving with my dad,” she said.

In 2000, Mudrick gifted the car to his daughter.

“Even though it is decades old, the 930 Turbo is in perfect shape and is all original,” he said.

Now, Cavanaugh is introducing her daughter to the car. “When my daughter Brooke turned 16, I took her to a parking lot and she drove the Turbo for the first time,” she said. “It brought back so many memories for me.”