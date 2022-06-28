ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kool Bear Dessert and Drink Shop to Re-Open Under New Ownership

By Ross McWaters
What Now Orlando
What Now Orlando
 1 day ago

New ownership and management will be at the reins of Kool Bear, a dessert concept that shuttered months ago. What Now on Tuesday spoke with co-owner Amanda Davis to get the details.

The dessert and drink shop is planned to open at 10226 Curry Ford Rd in a shopping plaza that also hosts a Publix Shopping Center, Great Clips and Tasty China Restaurant.

Davis, who is partnering with her fiancé, expects to have the doors open on July 4. She told What Now Orlando that they acquired the business this month, and since have been making slight renovations to their space. However, for the most part, she has worked to expand the menu.

The new menu will include boba with tapioca and popping pearls, milkshakes and more. To stay up to date with the business, follow their official Instagram page.

The brand is still seeking to staff their new restaurant. A job listing can be found here .



