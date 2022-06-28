Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid look unrecognizable with shaved heads and blunt-cut bangs

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid had a major makeover transformation for Marc Jacob’s fall 2022 show at the New York Public Library on Monday. The two sisters looked stunning and unrecognizable, with bleached eyebrows, dramatic makeup, long jet-black hair and half-shaved heads.

Fans of the supermodels had mixed feelings about their edgy looks, with some online users thinking that they had actually shaved their heads for the fashion show, however the Hadid sisters were actually using prosthetics to achieve the incredible look.

GettyImages

“Bella what did they do to you babe?” one person wrote after Bella posted a photo before hitting the runway, while another commented, “I love you but what is this,” adding “it’s giving lisbeth salander,” a direct reference to “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.”

Other users also compared Bella to Elon Musk’s ex Grimes, with makeup artist Noel Jacoboni showing part of the process to achieve the look, describing Bella as “a wonderful model,” adding “Thank you for your patience and kindness.”

Their blunt-cut bangs matched perfectly as they rocked all the outfits from the collection, getting ready for the show with the help of a professional special FC and prosthetic makeup team, that designed the bald caps and wigs for the two supermodels.

Instagram

However they did bleach their eyebrows with the help of makeup artist Diane Kendal, and this is actually not the first time they do it, as they were also photographed with bleached eyebrows to walk the Versace Fall/Winter 2022 Runway in Milan.