Julian Edelman has been extremely back-and-forth when it comes to conversations about a potential return to the NFL. The 36-year-old retired ahead of last season with the New England Patriots and he was adamant on the fact that he was done. Rumors came out almost monthly about him joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski ventured out. Edelman laughed off the rumors and constantly said he was a Patriot for life, while reiterating that he’s staying away from the field.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO