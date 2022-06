LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Circle of Love Foundation is coming to Virginia. The foundation’s mission is to inspire kids to think bigger and to learn more. The Circle of Love Foundation came to be when I was a young child, when I needed things that I didn’t have. I didn’t want to feel that way, and I didn’t want other children to feel that way,” founder Dorris Phillips said. “I want these kids to have to ability to change their own life.”

