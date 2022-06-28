ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, AR

Probation officer stabbed at Washington County drug court

By Garrett Fergeson, C.C. McCandless
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=137JyA_0gOkcwox00

NEW INFORMATION:

A Northwest Arkansas homeless man has been arrested and is facing attempted murder charges after an afternoon stabbing of a probation officer in Fayetteville.

Shortly after 12 p.m. on June 28, Fayetteville police officers responded to an assault call at the Washington/Madison County Drug and Diversion Court. A preliminary report from the prosecutor’s office says that a probation officer was attacked in her office by Zachry Seward , 30.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — A Washington County probation officer was taken to a nearby hospital after being stabbed at the Washington/Madison County Drug and Diversion Court Tuesday afternoon.

NEW INFO: Arrest made in attempted murder of Washington County probation officer

Dispatchers for Central EMS said first responders were called to the drug court at 10 S. College Avenue in Fayetteville just after 12 p.m.

Dispatch said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department added the officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim has not yet been identified.

Fayetteville police looking for missing teen girl

Sgt. Murphy said as of now officers and investigators are still going over the scene. The name of the suspect is not being released at this time.

At the time of the stabbing, the suspect wasn’t under any supervision and it was random, Murphy said. The suspect came in and attacked one of the officers.

Murphy said the suspect was taken into custody and is being interviewed at this time. He added there’s no threat to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Career offender sentenced to 20 years for firearms violations

FAYETTEVILLE — A Fayetteville man was sentenced Tuesday to 240 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release on one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Man shot at Lyft driver in Van Buren arrested by police

VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to Van Buren police, they have arrested the man who shot at a Lyft driver after jumping out of the car at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The driver was not injured. Van Buren Police Chief Jamie Hammond said a Lyft driver picked up...
VAN BUREN, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Washington State
Fayetteville, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, AR
County
Washington County, AR
5NEWS

Logan County sheriff's sergeant killed in vehicle crash

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — Logan County Detention Sergeant Christopher Elliott was killed in a vehicle crash on June 21 while driving on State Highway 10 west of Booneville, the sheriff's office confirmed. Sgt. Elliott was off duty when according to the Arkansas State Police report, the crash happened at...
LOGAN COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Probation Officer#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KYTV

Fire damages large barn near Harrison, Ark.

NEAR HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A fire damaged a large barn on Tuesday near Harrison. Firefighters responded to the structure fire off of Old Bergman Road, approximately two miles north of Harrison. Neighbors say they heard a loud boom when the fire started. Investigators say nobody was inside at the...
HARRISON, AR
KTLO

Barn near Harrison catches fire

A fire damaged a barn Tuesday in Boone County. According to KYTV/KSPR, the barn is located on Old Bergman Road near Harrison. Firefighters reportedly responded to the structure after neighbors say they heard a loud boom. Investigators say nobody was inside the barn at the time of the fire. The...
HARRISON, AR
KHBS

Tractor-trailer rolls over on I-49 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A tractor-trailer rolled over on I-49 in Fayetteville Tuesday afternoon. The wreck blocked traffic on I-49 northbound near exit 67. It was cleared after 3 p.m. Law enforcement have not yet said if there were any injuries or what caused the accident.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy