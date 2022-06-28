ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Chamber Connection for June 29 by Butch Burney

 1 day ago
Fireworks, music and a celebration of our country is on tap for Saturday, July 2, on the downtown square. The 30th anniversary of the local Independence Day Celebration, presented by the Sulphur Springs Symphony League and featuring the East Texas Symphony Orchestra, will start at 8 p.m. Bring your lawn...

Journey Road Ministries Golf Scramble

On Monday, Journey Road Ministries held a golf scramble at the Sulphur Springs Country Club and it was a smashing success! Tonya Bradford of Janet Martin Realty contributed with a Gold Sponsorship for her rock-steady golf team. Along with other sponsors, their contributions will assist Journey Road Ministries in their...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
NETBIO to hold sale Friday, July 15

The Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) has already closed the consignment book on its next sale scheduled for Friday, July 15 with 6,400 head of pre-conditioned cattle signed up for the sale. NETBIO producers who have cattle ready for the market and missed the July sale are encouraged to...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Kids College starts at PJC July 18

Paris Junior College is holding Kids College for four fun-filled days in mid-July. Classes for children in kindergarten through fifth grade will address a wide range of interests. All classes are at the Paris location. Courses include Basics, Basics, Basics (outdoor survival skills); Cookie Showdown; First Aid; Fun with Clay;...
PARIS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

3 Disadvantages of Using a Long Distance Real Estate Agent

Too many times, people think that working with a big city real estate agent, who lives a couple hours away, gives them an advantage or edge in Hopkins County. Sellers may believe an agent from the metroplex guarantees a longer list of buyers. Or buyers may think an out-of-town agent knows how to better negotiate on contracts. But there are several ways a long distance agent can actually do a disservice to their clients. Here are a few disadvantages:
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Obituary for Robert Wade Jenkins

Obituary for Robert Wade Jenkins

Mr. Robert Wade Jenkins, age 74, of Yantis, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Robert was born on October 31, 1947, in Sulphur Springs to the late Charlie and Eula (Hanson) Jenkins. He graduated high school, and started college, before enlisting in the U.S. Army, where he honorably served in Korea, during the Vietnam War. Robert completed his service, returned home and began a 38-year career as a machine operator for Winzen Film in Sulphur Springs. In 1974 he married his beloved wife, the former Cindy Newman. Robert had a never-ending appetite for knowledge and know-how, he was constantly learning, and trying new things. One of his favorite hobbies was classic cars, he could tell the car just by the headlights. He loved movies from an early age, as well as music, especially classic rock, and family history and genealogy. Robert a was a kind, soft spoken, hardworking family man, who loved and cherished his family over all-else.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Billy W. Deaton

Obituary for Billy W. Deaton

Graveside services for Billy W. Deaton, age 92, of Sulphur Springs will be held at Posey Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 with Bro. Terry Bolton officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Gregg Gamblin, Will Gamblin, Payton Lowery, David Deaton, Kenneth Deaton, and Chris Penson. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Wayne Orr, Marvin Jones, and Mr. and Mrs. Chester Eddins, posthumously. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., at Posey Baptist Church, on Tuesday June 21, 2022. Bill was a Korean War Veteran serving in the United States Army. He retired after thirty plus years from Eddins Western Wear. Bill was born on July 13, 1929 in Greenville, Texas, the son of Allen Deaton and Myrtle Chapman Deaton. He married Greta Sue Dixon on June 27, 1964 in Posey, Texas. Bill was a member of Emblem Baptist Church.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Robert Wayne Anders

Obituary for Robert Wayne Anders

Robert Wayne Anders, 69, passed away quietly in the company of his loved ones on Monday, June 13, 2022. Robert was born on August 26, 1952, in Texarkana, Texas and raised in Sulphur Springs, Texas. He was the second oldest of five children. He is preceded in death by his loving father Woodrow Anders, beloved mother Louise Anders, doting elder sister Irene Flowers, half-sister Ernestine Ray, and nephew Kenny Beaver. Robert was an intelligent, strong, and fiercely independent individual. He was respected as an expert in any endeavor to which he set his mind. A long-time truck driver and accomplished mechanic, his colleagues and friends looked to him for his professional expertise and problem-solving abilities. Robert was an incomparable friend to many and he will be sorely missed.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Pros and Cons of Buying an Old House

Pros and Cons of Buying an Old House

Throughout my life, I've had the opportunity to examine literally thousands of homes all around northeast Texas. Large mansions, small cabins, pretty homes, ugly homes, new homes, and homes that pre-date the civil war. I've seen just about every type of home there is to see (except a house with a real basement, still haven't seen that yet).
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Bobby Gene Smith

Obituary for Bobby Gene Smith

Funeral services for Bobby Gene Smith, age 84, of Sulphur Springs formerly of Haynesville, La., will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Murray-Orowsky Funeral Home of Sulphur Springs, visitation will start 1 hour prior to the service at 1:00 pm. Bro. Michael Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Conner Cemetery in Dike. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at home.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

LIFE’S FLAVORS 6/23- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST

We are excited that San Remo is back in town and located in their new downtown location on Connally Street, 226 Connally Street to be exact. They are open Tuesday through Sunday, ready to serve you and your family. This family run restaurant is a great addition to the Sulphur Springs dining options. San Remo has a varied menu for your group and a good selection of wine or beer to choose from. Don't forget about a cocktail to start off your dinner along with an appetizer.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Douglas Lee Aten

Obituary for Douglas Lee Aten

Douglas Lee Aten, age 56, of Sulphur Springs, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Rockwall, TX. He was born on April 8, 1966, in Mekinock, North Dakota, the son of William Lee and Jacqueline Pauline Desormis Aten. He married Tina Elvera Brewer on February 16, 1990, in Grayson County. Douglas was a volunteer firefighter for North Hopkins Fire Department, he was a Sheriff's Deputy for Lamar County, and later worked as a truck driver for many years.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
New and Reduced Listings!

New and Reduced Listings!

Looking for land or rural property? These items just got reduced in price and one item is hot off the press. If you're interested in more properties, you can also go here. 1. 15 acres near Cumby. If location and privacy are what you're looking for…. this is IT! Serenity and wildlife abound on the gentle rolling terrain with multiple private and beautiful sites for your dream home or weekend getaway. Majestic, mature pecan trees towering over younger pecan trees, will provide years of production. Mature oak trees along with cedars provide ample shade and wildlife habitat. Completely private with no other homes in sight. Short drive up a graveled private road and less than 5 minutes to I30. 20 minutes to L-3 and within an hour of Dallas.
CUMBY, TX
Notice for Robert Wayne Anders

Notice for Robert Wayne Anders

Funeral services for Robert Wayne Anders, age 69, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Connor Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home. Robert passed away on June 13, 2022, in Tyler, TX. Arrangements are under the direction of West Oaks Funeral Home. www.westoaksfuneralhome.com.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
