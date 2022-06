The Leesburg Town Council on Tuesday approved a request from Cartwheels to expand the operations area for its golf cart-style transportation service. Launched in 2018 by Asa Rusk, the service was started to shuttle visitors to the restaurants and breweries in the downtown area. As the service has gained popularity, Rusk said he often gets pick-up requests from residents outside his current service zone and has customers wanting to visit establishments beyond those boundaries. While the service is geared to entertainment and hospitality venues, Rusk said some customers ask for trips to the doctor’s office or other errands.

LEESBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO