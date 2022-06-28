ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays report: Ji-Man Choi not in lineup vs. Brewers’ righty Brandon Woodruff

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0scpik_0gOkbSZU00
The Rays' Ji-Man Choi stops short after rounding third base during a game against the Pirates on Sunday in St. Petersburg. [ STEVE NESIUS | AP ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Fresh off a weekend sweep of the Pirates and a day off, the Rays open a quick two-game series with the NL Central-leading Brewers.

The Rays, somewhat curiously, don’t have lefty-hitting first baseman Ji-Man Choi in their lineup in facing Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff, who is coming off the injured list (ankle, finger numbness). Choi may have an ankle issue stemming from baseunning on Sunday.

Milwaukee comes to the Trop for the first time since 2017 with several former Rays including shortstop Willy Adames, infielder Mike Brosseau and hitting coach Ozzie Timmons, who are making their first trips back and will be honored with a tribute video after the second inning.

Other former Rays with the Brewers include relievers Brad Boxberger and Hoby Milner, catcher Omar Narvaez, injured outfielder Hunter Renfroe, equipment manager Jason Shawger, special assistant Quinton McCracken and general manager Matt Arnold.

The Rays are starting rookie right-hander Shane Baz, who feels he is settling into a groove after his rough season debut.

The teams play at 7:10 tonight and 12:10 on Wednesday, so the whole series could be completed in about 20 hours.

Also, Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow posted video on Instagram of him throwing off the front of the mound, a key step in his ongoing rehab from Tommy John surgery.

Here is the Rays lineup, with AL Player of the Week Isaac Paredes starting in Choi’s place at first base, and Taylor Walls at second:

Brewers lineup when available.

• • •

