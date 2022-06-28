ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe thunderstorm watch for Twin Cities

By Sven Sundgaard
mprnews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThunderstorms are expected to pop up again late in the afternoon. The National Weather Service has posted a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. for a region that includes the greater Twin Cities and western Wisconsin:. Two rounds of showers, thunder Tuesday. After a first...

www.mprnews.org

Bring Me The News

11th hottest June in Minnesota history; more heat coming

A June wrap: the 11th hottest with today marking the 10th day of 90+ degrees this year in the Twin Cities. The normal to date is just four. We cool a bit tomorrow and Saturday but all indications are that we’ll be pretty hot especially late next week. The holiday weekend does bring a few thunderstorm chances but given our track record, don’t count on a whole lot.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.9 The Doc

Minnesota Issues Two Warnings For Holiday Travelers This Year

If you're hitting the road this holiday weekend, the state of Minnesota just issued two warnings you'll want to take note of before you pack up the car and head out. After the past two years, when many events and activities were either canceled or reduced, a LOT of us here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes are getting ready to do some traveling this 4th of July holiday weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Invasive lupine, a lovely lightning rod on Minnesota's North Shore

Every year, in early summer, fields of lupine erupt in a cornucopia of color along the North Shore of Lake Superior, in different shades of purple and pink, blue and white. Photographers adore the tall, showy, vibrant wildflowers. Lupine images sprout on Facebook this time of year. Yet those pictures...
MINNESOTA STATE
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
mprnews.org

COVID up 3 percent in Twin Cities wastewater, 9 Minn. counties high risk per CDC

A big logistical update this week: Minnesota Department of Health has begun releasing data on a weekly basis instead of daily. This change should not affect our Friday coverage too much, but we will no longer be updating our dashboard and data repository on a daily basis. You can expect updates to the COVID-19 in Minnesota key data page on Thursdays and Fridays, as well as the usual exploration of highlights here on Fridays.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

No Wolf Hunting Season in Minnesota Anytime Soon

The Minnesota DNR released a draft of its wolf management plan last week. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He says this it the first update since the initial plan was enacted in 2001. The plan does include options for hunting and trapping if certain benchmarks are met. Schmitt says the wolf population has to exceed 3,000 animals. The current estimate in Minnesota is at 2,700. Schmitt says he doesn't anticipate a wolf hunt anytime soon based on those numbers.
MINNESOTA STATE
#Thunderstorms#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#The Twin Cities#Mpr News
103.7 THE LOON

5 Not So Ordinary Attractions in Minnesota

We all talked about the common attractions in Minnesota. Whether you like them, or think they are actually tourist attractions or not, others (people from other states/countries) think that they are. We are talking about the Mall of America (I think it's a little weird that people think of a giant mall as a tourist attraction) and places like Valleyfair or events like the Ren Fest or the Minnesota State Fair.
MINNESOTA STATE
wjon.com

Where to Spot the Wienermobile Around Minnesota This July

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is hitting the road and making a handful of stops around the Land of 10,000 Lakes this summer. If you've never seen the giant rolling hotdog up close, it really is a sight to take in. I had a chance to take a tour of one of these vehicles a few years ago, and I was blown away by the attention to detail Oscar Mayer put into building and decorating them.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s Pink Beach is a Must for your Road Trip This Summer

Have you heard about the hidden pink beach in Minnesota that sings to you?. Is it just me or have you ever been sucked in watching TikTok videos that you actually ended up learning something? That's exactly what happened to me. One minute I was watching a video of a cat doing something stupid and then I was watching a video posted by @planetwithsara about a pink beach in Minnesota that sings to you. #TrueStory.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota agencies to crack down on drinking while boating over holiday weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- Expect to see law enforcement on the water this holiday weekend, patrolling for boaters under the influence.The Minnesota State Patrol, the Department of Natural Resources, and multiple sheriff's departments plan to crack down on boaters who are drinking. The goal is to keep boaters safe during "Operation Dry Water.""We have zero tolerance for people boating under the influence," said Lt. Adam Block, a boating law administrator with the DNR. "If you make that choice, you will not get a warning, and you will not get a second chance. You will be arrested, taken to jail, and you'll have to face the heavy penalties that come with your decision." Operation Dry Water is a national effort, so law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin will also be taking part. According to the DNR, roughly half of all boating fatalities in Minnesota involve alcohol. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 kayakers rescued after being stranded in northern Minnesota pit mine

CHISHOLM, Minn. -- Four kayakers were rescued Thursday afternoon in northern Minnesota after strong winds stranded them at the edge of a flooded pit mine. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the kayakers were at Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm, which is about 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Powerful winds created choppy conditions, and the kayakers beached their kayaks on the eastern edge of one of the pit mines in the area. The kayakers called 911, and a rescue team responded with a boat. None of the kayakers were hurt, although the sheriff's office noted that they might have suffered from "a little embarrassment." 
CHISHOLM, MN

